$200M Rap Icon Demands Shaquille O’Neal Showdown Despite Unfavorable Odds

In February, Shaquille O’Neal was the All-Star team’s GM and ended up being the victor. Nobody expected him to work as GM again, but in April, he accepted the unpaid role. That too, when his former rival, Mike Bibby, is the Sacramento State HC. Despite earning $0 from this, Shaq already had plans set on how to help the team and be the influence that inspires a winning culture. Now, a long-time friend has come up with a challenge, even though it’s not logistically possible.

Just like the 4x NBA champion, Percy Miller, aka Master P’s front office role with the basketball program was unexpected. His role? The New Orleans Privateers announced Master P as the president of basketball operations. The $200 million rap mogul wants the two programs to compete. “You know what? Me and Shaq is boys! But I know, like, we got on the phone and we was talking about Sacramento playing the University of New Orleans, because his son played for the University of Sacramento. Talked to Mike Bibby, and it’s something that we want to do, but I think both our schedules, we already made our schedules, so I don’t think it could happen this year.”

Speaking to TMZ, Master P stated that the challenge is ready, but due to NCAA schedules already being locked in, the teams can’t compete against each other officially. However, the Privateers’ president of basketball operations has found a workaround. “But if y’all want to see that, y’all need to call the NCAA and say, look, man, at least let us scrimmage each other this year. I think that’ll be big for the culture. In New Orleans, Shaq and Master P at the University of New Orleans and University of Sacramento, that would be crazy.”

Since an official match is not possible, a scrimmage against Shaquille O’Neal and Mike Bibby’s team is the new proposal. Shaq has not commented about this, but shared the reel on his Instagram story. That means if the Big Aristotle’s interest is piqued. Even in the caption of the post, Master P called it “historical” if the two teams meet.

He concluded his post with, “If it can’t happen this year because of NCAA rules and timing, it would be even bigger next year. #CoachP @shaq @sacstatembb @privateershoops @tmz_tv.”

Shaquille O’Neal and Miller’s latest challenge is not limited to the hardwood

If you think the “No Limit Records” music label founder has no experience with hooping, then you will be wrong! Mercy P was on a basketball scholarship with the Houston Cougars but suffered a knee injury. Miller wouldn’t completely shut down and even had stints during the NBA preseason with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in the late 1990s. Not just them, even during the Summer league, the “Make ‘Em Say Ugh” rapper was associated with different teams like the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and Sacramento Kings.

Even though the move never materialized, he calls hooping a ‘therapy,’ something he can turn to get things off his mind. So music has taken him places, but all the while, basketball had remained a passion he couldn’t continue. Although an official NCAA match won’t be possible, Master P wants that showdown with Shaquille O’Neal. “I’m back in the clubs DJing,” P said. “Now, I know you DJing, but guess what? Let’s go at it on the wheels of steel. I ain’t rapping no more, but guess what — I could get on a DJ anytime, we could turn up. Louisiana Style.”

The DJ battle would bring music to the ears of the Sac State Athletic Director. Previously, Mark Orr also joked about using Shaquille O’Neal’s expertise for “in-game entertainment.” After all, DJ Diesel is known for selling out crowds and atmosphere like no other. So, the official challenge for the two teams is not possible due to NCAA rules. But a scrimmage or a practice match can be done with a half-time showdown featuring DJ Shaq and Mercy P.