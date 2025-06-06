$2.1 Billion Project’s ‘Unfortunate’ Situation Leaves Vince Carter And Tracy McGrady on Edge for Bills Season

The venture with the Buffalo Bills is turning out to be more than just an investment tactic for Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady! The two former NBA stars have taken an active involvement with the developments that concern the $4.1 billion NFL team, whether it is their interaction with a new crop of rookies on the team, or their recent visit to the $2.1 billion project site of the franchise.

That project site, New Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, will be the brand-new home of the Bills. A clip shared on the official Instagram account of the franchise revealed that this is not the first instance when the two stars made time to check on the updates. They were there earlier in November last year. Although the claim in the clip is that not much has happened since then, VC and T-Mac were still left in awe of what they saw.

“Everything is so close. They feel like they can touch. As far as the football stadium is concerned, like they’re right here. Like they’re in your back of your neck,” Carter said in the video, describing how close the stands are to the field. Meanwhile, Tracy McGrady expressed his excitement about the sound system that the stadium will have. However, amidst all the excitement, Vince Carter could not help but point out what bothered him. “We gotta wait a whole season. It’s unfortunate,” he said.

However, the long wait has not curbed their excitement for the upcoming season. T-Mac declared, “I gotta be here for the home game. First game. I don’t give a — what I’m doing. I’ll be here.” As per multiple reports, the New Highmark Stadium is expected to be completed by December ’26. The hope is that the Bulls will be able to play at the new ground from the start of next season, with the construction continuing on the side. As for the comment in the clip that not much has happened since November, it’s not as if the pace of work has been low.

The Bills recently also posted a time-lapse video of the stadium, showing construction progress from Day 1 to the till now. The time lapse shows how the stadium went from being a barren land to the huge structure that left Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady mesmerized, highlighting their excitement and active involvement in the growth of the franchise. Case in point: the two former NBA stars are grooming the young minds on the team just recently.

Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter donned their mentor hat in a sit-down with the Bills’ rookies

It’s not every day you walk into an NFL locker room and find two NBA Hall of Famers ready to share wisdom. But that’s exactly what happened in Buffalo back in May when Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter popped in for a sit-down with the rookies. The Bills, coming off a 13–4 season and a hard-fought AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, weren’t just focused on Xs and Os—they were focused on culture. With a batch of new rookies joining the squad after a significant offseason reshuffle, the organization called in the two legends who know a thing or two about longevity and professionalism.

A clip posted by the Bills on X (formerly Twitter) showed McGrady urging the young players to tap into the wisdom around them. “Lean on your vets seriously. That advice, whether it’s about taking care of your body or just learning the game, it’s valuable. Connect with those guys…” he said.

Then came Carter, whose message added even more weight. He reflected on the legends who influenced him early in his career. “When I came into the league, I had guys like Doug Christie who played with Magic Johnson. Dee Brown, who played with Larry Bird. Antonio Davis, who played with Reggie Miller. Charles Oakley, who played with Michael Jordan. Kevin Willis, who played with Dominique Wilkins. These weren’t just good players—they were teammates of icons. Legends. Guys who changed the game.” The young cubs were listening with keen interest and taking down valuable notes, just like Carter did back in his day.

For Carter, those moments weren’t fleeting. “I took mental notes from those conversations. That shaped how I prepared, how I handled the media, how I dealt with failure, and how I learned to navigate being a rookie.” The intent was to shape these minds for the upcoming NFL season. Something both Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady are excited for, as seen from the clip of New Highmark Stadium.