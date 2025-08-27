2x NBA Champ Rajon Rondo Compared to Patrick Mahomes After Viral Top-Ranked Flag QB Claim

The NBA vs NFL debate is not new. A few months ago, LeBron James shared his two cents on the New Heights podcast. “I think it’s easier for a basketball player to try NFL over the NFL player trying to get into the NBA.” So, has his former teammate taken that advice to heart? Recently, Rajon Rondo has been all over the internet, not for basketball IQ, but for his precision in being the best quarterback. Yes, you heard that right, so should Patrick Mahomes be worried?

HouseofHighlights on Instagram, with over 51 million followers, shared a post about the 2x NBA champion. “RONDO is TOO NICE AT QUARTERBACK. 🤯🎯 (via @frankievision)”. But that’s not the caption that caught everyone by surprise. The post also had a caption claiming that “Rajon Rondo is the No. 1 ranked flag football QB in the US!” Shocking, right? So, this claim is bound to get attention. In fact, one of the former teammates of Rondo, Kevin Garnett, was quick to react. While the jury is still out there finding the truth, The Big Ticket shared his stance.

“Boyyy 9 out here looking like randomahomes looking ass’ 😂💯“. KG calling Rajon Rondo ‘9’ refers to the time when the PG suited up in the Celtics green with #9 on his back. Comparison to Mahomes, who is a 3x Super Bowl winner and almost led the KC Chiefs to a three-peat, is surely a joke. Garnett is never shy about making jokes at his teammates’ expense, even if it means he has to apologize later. But let’s circle back to the issue of Rondo being #1 in flag football. As of now, there are no real rankings to validate these claims. In fact, the 39-year-old is also silent on this matter and has yet to share his reaction.

The post is not just viral on Instagram, even on X, the post from Legion Hoops shared the same ranking claim, and it has over 3 million views. But the official Flag Football Federation of the USA put an end to this with their cheeky post. First, take a look at the caption asking the Celtics legend for a tryout. “….. @rajonrondo we would love to see your skills in action!” In their carousel post, the first picture had Rondo and his #1 player claim. But in the background, the post had Tom Brady’s picture with Rondo and 12 on the back.

The jokes continued, and they made another comparison. With a photo of young LeBron during his time in high school, wearing a football jersey. And the caption, ” If 40y/o Rajon Rondo is the best flag football player in the US, just imagine what Bron could have done in the sport.” It’s understandable why the federation doesn’t like the new claims and used jokes and social media to provide closure.

Rajon Rondo received a clarification 12 years later from a teammate

Being a 4x All-Star, people often forget that he was instrumental in helping the Celtics alongside the Big3. Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen always get their flowers, and sometimes Rondo’s contributions are not emphasized. But that’s not the disrespect the 2x NBA champion once faced. It was a teammate rather than KG, who was in the center of it all. Rondo’s justice story goes back to their Boston Celtics days, long before Garnett left the team in 2013.

During one particular game, Garnett channeled his inner Triple H, meaning the Celtics star decided to spit water into the air. But unlike the WWE, which used to perform it from a safe distance, KG didn’t take that precaution. His spit landed all over his unsuspecting teammates on the bench. Talking about it, Rajon Rondo said it on a podcast, “We in the huddle, he [KG] drinks some water, and he spits up. That was the wildest s— I’ve ever seen in my life.” Again, this clip of the former Celtics star reached his teammate.

So, how did KG respond? He took to Instagram and once again his humor was on display. “

🤣 my bad nine @rajonrondo I didn’t see U 🤣🫣🫡💯💙🫱🏻‍🫲🏾💯,” he wrote, making sure to tag Rondo directly. Then followed his joke: “EVERYBODY GOT A CRAZY KG STORY.” But now the crazy story has seemingly shifted towards Rondo and his QB skills.