2 Years After Viral Lil Kim Confession, Dirk Nowitzki Stuns Crowd With $185 Million Boy Band Revelation

The NBA isn’t just running the hardwood—it’s running the culture. These players aren’t only dropping buckets, they’re making waves on stages, in lyrics, and across pop culture. From Dwyane Wade getting the Jay-Z treatment to Allen Iverson inspiring White Iverson, the crossover is real. And now? Add another name to that list: Dirk Nowitzki—yes, the German giant himself—is stepping into the spotlight in a whole new way.

Enter & JULIET—a musical that flips the script on Shakespeare’s tragedy and turns it into a bold, pop-powered revival. What if Juliet didn’t die at the end of Romeo & Juliet? That’s the daring question this show asks, and it answers with attitude, humor, and a soundtrack that’s pure fire. Juliet gets a second shot at love, life, and finding her voice. Chiara Fuhrmann shines in her breakout leading role, while Raphael Groß brings Romeo back from the dead (literally). Willemijn Verkaik is unforgettable as Anne Hathaway—Shakespeare’s wife, with her own story—and Bram Tahamata brings heart and nuance to the role of May, a non-binary character central to Juliet’s transformation.

That fearless, genre-blending spirit is what drew Dirk Nowitzki into the audience. The basketball legend may have made a name for himself on the court, but it turns out the stage has his heart, too. After catching a performance of & JULIET, Dirk and the Broadway team shared their excitement on Instagram: “Basketball legend visiting! 🏀✨ Dirk Nowitzki watched a performance of & JULIA and was absolutely thrilled! 😱🎭 Not a game, but an unforgettable moment when the musical world and the basketball star meet. We are still flashed! 🤩” And honestly, same. Because who would’ve guessed that one of the NBA’s biggest legends is also a certified Backstreet Boys fan?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by & JULIA – Das Pop-Musical (@undjuliahamburg) Expand Post

AD

“I’m such a 90s kid and I still know all the Backstreet Boys songs from back then,” Dirk Nowitzki admitted in a behind-the-scenes video—and honestly, same. It was a charming revelation from the NBA legend, made even more nostalgic considering the Backstreet Boys’ reign during that era. According to the Netflix documentary Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam, the group’s net worth peaked at a staggering $185 million, cementing their status as the richest boy band in the world. No wonder Dirk still remembers every lyric.

“I even had Nick Carter’s haircut back then, the middle part. Those were probably my favorites.” This wasn’t his first time seeing the show either—“I’ve seen it for the fifth time now. I was in New York three times and in London once and didn’t really know what to expect in German.” But he was more than pleasantly surprised. “I found it really exciting and funny how some of the songs started in German, how a few German proverbs were incorporated, and a few German jokes and gags were made that didn’t work in English either… I have to say, I sang along to almost all of them. Of course at the end the thing explodes with, ‘You’re gonna hear me roar!’”

And let’s be honest—& JULIET absolutely slaps when it comes to music. The soundtrack is a full-on pop feast with the kind of hits you belt out in the car—“Baby One More Time,” “Roar,” “Since U Been Gone,” and yes, even “I Want It That Way.” Every track, written or produced by hitmaker Max Martin, blends infectious melodies with raw emotion. It’s not just nostalgia—it’s the heartbeat of Juliet’s evolution from grieving teen to empowered queen. And with a live band fueling every performance, the vibe stays electric, fresh, and impossible not to love.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dirk Nowitzki found his groove in the ’90s beat

Back in the day, Dirk Nowitzki wasn’t just crushing it on the court—he had his own share of ‘90s crushes, too. When he appeared on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, in 2023 Dirk got real about who had his heart growing up. “Oh, shoot… childhood crush,” he said with a grin. “I mean, the 90’s, it was Lil Kim and Foxy Brown.” And yes—Foxy Brown saw the clip, reposted it, and added a little love back his way. Turns out, Dirk had a soft spot for Brooklyn’s finest before he ever made his mark in Dallas.

What’s wild is, his love for hip-hop wasn’t just a phase—it became a full-blown identity. Greg Buckner, Dirk’s former Mavericks teammate, once said that during the early 2000s, “Dirk is the biggest hip-hop junkie in the world at this time. He’s quoting all hip-hop songs and stuff like that.” It all started when veteran Gary Trent took Dirk under his wing and introduced him to the sounds of American rap. From then on, Dirk soaked it all in—lyrics, beats, flow—like he was born for it. “He was just real goofy,” Nick Van Exel added. “Singing songs, trying to sing the rap songs. I used to call him the Black German.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That musical obsession might’ve done more than just entertain—it helped Dirk find his rhythm in a new country. Adjusting to life in the U.S. wasn’t easy, especially after a tough rookie season. But by his second year, he’d settled in, both on the court and in the culture. With headphones full of hip-hop and teammates who had his back, Dirk began carving out a legacy—one where a German kid quoting rap songs would go on to lead a team of underdogs to an NBA championship and a Hall of Fame career.

Dirk Nowitzki’s love for the stage and the soundtrack of his youth proves one thing—his heart beats to more than just basketball. From Broadway to Backstreet Boys, the 90s never left him.