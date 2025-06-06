Tyrese Haliburton’s Jordan-LeBron Parallels Force NBA Legends To Clash Over His Superstar Status

There’s an unspoken thrill when history begins to echo, and you’re there to witness it because sometimes what was once myth becomes modern memory. For fans steeped in NBA lore, the clutch gene has long been symbolized by some iconic names, such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. But now in 2025, another name has forced its way into that sacred space, and not with shoes sold or MVP trophies shelved, but with cold-blooded precision under pressure. Tyrese Haliburton entered the discussion not in search of legacy but in living it, shot after shot.

Every postseason produces its share of breakout stars, but what Haliburton has stitched together is quite different. This time, it is a combination of poised timing and something harder to quantify. Experts may view this as inevitable, as Indiana, a team lacking a top-10 scorer, suddenly finds itself three wins away from a title, with Haliburton playing a pivotal role. He isn’t just having a moment; he’s crafting a resume, besides a Reggie Miller-like attitude, that draws uncomfortable comparisons to the game’s biggest legends.

Through Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Haliburton has made 4 separate shots this postseason to either tie or take the lead in the final 5 seconds of regulation or overtime. This is something that makes him even more unique, because that’s more than any player in a single postseason since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data in 1996. LeBron James has 8 such shots across 22 seasons. You must be wondering, what about Michael Jordan? The Bulls’ legend didn’t complete that feat until his second-to-last postseason. Haliburton has done it across all four rounds of the playoffs this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the torrent of clutch excellence that has captured the attention of the entire basketball world, Haliburton’s status among the league’s elite remains a topic of debate. That debate recently ignited on the All the Smoke podcast, where NBA veterans Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson, and Vernon Maxwell were split over his superstar status. Jackson didn’t hesitate. He said: “He’s doing super things. He’s the leader of a team… if he wins these NBA Finals, everybody around the world would know him. He is a superstar.” Barnes recognized Haliburton’s long history, but he was quieter and asked if his low point totals (19 points per game) were holding him back. As usual, Maxwell was very direct and immediately dismissed the idea: “Ain’t no goddamn superstar. He win the chip? Then we’ll talk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All the Smoke (@allthesmoke) Expand Post

This raises a major question: In today’s world, are stats the only basis for judging a player? Is the tech that was produced to boost the game a bit too much now? Does such an outcome affect the player’s importance in a negative way?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The data dilemma: Tyrese Haliburton’s clutch efficiency or box score stardom?

Statistically, Tyrese Haliburton’s clutch value is almost unmatched in modern playoff history, as his shot-making has added an estimated 2.48 wins in late-game situations this postseason, according to Inpredictable. That’s the most of any player in the play-by-play era. Wondering who is the next closest? That’s LeBron James in 2013, at 1.86. His Pacers have won eight of nine official clutch games this postseason, with a league-best 88.9% win rate for any team with at least nine such contests since 1997.

However, when the conversation moves from data to perception, Haliburton’s performance does not necessarily scream superstardom. He does not rule the score graphs. His 18.6-point average this season falls short of that of more glitzy systems’ top players. His strength is in subtlety—possession control, tempo management, and an amazing 8-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in the playoffs. So, what’s keeping him from receiving universal “superstar” acclaim?

The optics are the issue here. The league still gives awards for scorers. The highlights on the tape count, but not as much of the numbers that are often reflected on screens. And Haliburton, whose cool, deliberate approach is more chess than checkers, typically results in triumphs that don’t fill a reel but empty a scoreboard. In the first game of the finals against the Thunder, he managed 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) stands on court during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Still, what he has done is disruptive rather than simply historical. He is redefining what clutch relates to. And if Indiana finishes this title run—overcoming the top-seeded Thunder, having previously eliminated both the Bucks and Knicks without home-court advantage—he will have a case stronger than several Hall of Famers have ever developed. As Matt Barnes said, “He’s on the verge.” The final push is all that’s left.