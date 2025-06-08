Tyrese Haliburton Sparks Wholesome Moment After Dwyane Wade’s Viral Chain of ‘Superstar’ Shoutout

There is something magnetic about moments when eras collide, especially when a current star draws admiration from a certified legend, who even after retirement never misses the headlines. Tyrese Haliburton may still be carving out his legacy, but during the Indiana Pacers’ high-wire act in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the young guard’s signature calmness and flair pulled even the great Dwyane Wade’ out of his seat. And it was not just metaphorically. Wade, watching from home, nearly toppled over reacting to Haliburton’s buzzer-beating jumper that made Wade go crazy, unfiltered and in awe of the NBA’s most famous man of the year.

It’s not every day that a three-time NBA champion calls you a “superstar” on camera multiple times. But that’s exactly what happened. Wade, who is Miami’s favorite son and is a 2023 Hall of Fame inductee, was live-streaming during Game 1 when Haliburton buried a dagger over the Thunder, giving the underdog Pacers a 1-0 series lead. The legendary guard exploded in disbelief, shouting the word with a mix of joy and astonishment as the legend himself saw a new star of the sport emerging at the biggest level. Moments later, Wade reinforced his sentiment, dropping a cold “Hali 🥶” in the comments section of Haliburton’s reaction video on NBA’s Instagram handle that is going viral on the internet.

What made this exchange even more heartwarming is how personal it felt for Haliburton. “I saw this. Yeah, that’s pretty fire,” he said in response to Wade’s viral outburst. “Because, you know, it’s well documented. I was a big Heat fan in the Heatles era. And D-Wade is a guy I’ve got to know pretty well through our agency and stuff. So that means the world because definitely I looked up to him my whole life. Him showing love is pretty cool.” The young star acknowledging the nod of one of the greatest in the sport.

Tyrese Haliburton’s fourth clutch bucket of the 2025 postseason already set records. Still, the moment it set off could be just as enduring. The 2-point jumper clinched a 111-110 comeback over OKC, shocking the basketball world. From Patrick Mahomes to Caitlin Clark, sports stars couldn’t help but rejoice one of the most iconic moments of the season. But Wade’s natural, full-bodied praise hit differently, especially for a kid who grew up idolizing him. With a single shout, it linked generations and motivated him for what’s next for him in the finals.

Dwyane Wade’s “Superstar” stamp reinforces Tyrese Haliburton’s evolution

Haliburton’s path to these Finals hasn’t been without scrutiny. Just months ago, a player poll labeled him the “most overrated” in the league, and it’s all different now. Since then, he’s dropped one of the most statistically clutch postseason performances in modern NBA history. His average for the playoff run through 2025 is 18.8 points, 9.8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. He recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in Game 1 alone, then coordinated a late-game comeback against the top league defense.

What stood out beyond the numbers was the poise. Haliburton remained calm against a suppressing Thunder squad including Lu Dort and Alex Caruso, even if the Pacers gave up 25 turnovers. This composure under pressure and a near-perfect clutch shot chart—13-for 15 in the final 2 minutes of tight games this season have confirmed his ability to step up in the big moments beyond all argument and especially making him one of the most unpredictable players seen in the recent times.

Dwyane Wade, whose own Finals legacy is rooted in clutch heroics and explosive scoring, knows what greatness looks like. From averaging 34.7 points in the 2006 finals to winning three titles, Wade’s superstar label carries weight and motivation along with the validation that not many can get. And for Haliburton, who has often spoken about studying Wade’s career, this praise doesn’t just affirm his performance; it is one of the biggest steps to etch him into the conversation of future legends of this game.

Still, Haliburton isn’t letting it go into his head. He celebrated quietly, even laughing off the viral clip where his voice unexpectedly shifted with humility. As Game 2 of the finals approaches on Sunday, with the Pacers leading 1-0 and Halliburton riding high from his idol’s endorsement, the stakes and spotlight are intensifying as the NBA anticipates its new titleholder and a fresh face for the league.