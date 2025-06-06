Tyrese Haliburton’s Buzzer Beater Heroics Stun Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard & More

Shouting, screaming, some even rubbing their eyes in disbelief, it’s a beautiful chaos out there. Fans are in a frenzy, and one even switched their jersey and side real fast like Gilbert Arenas. After giving a tough competition, the Pacers pulled off a jaw-dropping win, stunning the OKC Thunder in Game 1. The excitement has rippled across the social media feeds as well. Tyrese Haliburton’s last-second jumper had everyone on their feet regardless of where they were! Dwyane Wade almost fell from his chair!

After all, it’s the OKC Thunder vs the Pacers. Both teams are still chasing their first championship. The stakes couldn’t have been higher. With tension palpable from miles away, it was no surprise that veterans, legends, and analysts were watching the game, either in the arena or from the comfort of their homes. D-Wade was one of them.

Playing against the heavy favorites and one of the most formidable teams of the season, the Pacers initially struggled but managed to keep pace. After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander failed to seal the win, Tyrese Haliburton took charge. As Wade watched with bated breath, Haliburton nailed a 21-foot jumper, securing a Game 1 victory for the Pacers. And sending all the hoops fans into delirium.

Haliburton’s shot almost sent Dwyane Wade flying from his chair as he screamed in excitement and disbelief. Luckily, he was streaming the entire time, so we witnessed the pure thrill and joy as Wade cheered. He had just one word after the win. “Superstar!” Wade screamed.

As for Dwight Howard, the champ was present on the court. He witnessed the live action. For Howard, this was more of a vindication than a surprise. After all, he had predicted that the Pacers would win Game 1.

"I predicted it. Indiana win Game 1," he said.

“I predicted it. Indiana win Game 1,” he said. The former Lakers player’s prediction came true. He was even seen hilariously trolling Thunder fans on the court! While Howard celebrated the Pacers’ win, Agent Zero had the most unreal reaction.

Gilbert Arenas switched sides in the middle of the OKC vs Pacers Game 1

This one was a tough game. Both teams are equally desperate to win the NBA Championship. While the Oklahoma City Thunder has a great record, the Pacers have also shown great promise. So, it’s difficult to make a prediction. Last seconds, as seen in this game, can change it all. Including the team you are supporting!

Looking at you, Gilbert Arenas. During the live stream of No Chill Gil, Arenas was seen wearing a Thunder jersey for most of the game. However, before Haliburton even scored the winning points, he quickly put on a Pacers jersey and joined the crazy celebrations. Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson were also live-streaming the game. As soon as the Pacers clinched the win, both Barnes and Jackson leaped to their feet in excitement.

Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and 10 rebounds. After his game-winning shot, he gave credit to head coach Rick Carlisle for believing in him and the team. Haliburton also had help from Pascal Siakam, who dropped 19 points to lead the Pacers. The Pacers’ superstar had similarly come clutch in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals as well. “Tyrese Haliburton does it again!!!” Lakers legend Magic Johnson wrote on X.

Now, the Indiana Pacers have an advantage as they head into Game 2 on Sunday. Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. raise their game, or will Tyrese Haliburton come up trumps again? Let us know in the comments.