Udonis Haslem Has Touching Reaction to Dwyane Wade’s Special Embrace With Mom Jolinda

When the next NBA season starts, Dwyane Wade will appear as a member of Amazon Prime. However, before that began, he got a chance to return to NBC as a co-host. The Jenna and Friends show holds a special place for Wade. His previous appearance left fans longing for more, and The Flash delivered for them. However, what he didn’t expect was for the morning to turn priceless. Marking his return, NBC’s Today had a special surprise for the three-time NBA champion that left the internet emotional, but Wade smiling.

They got a feature from his mother, Jolinda Wade. She prepared a touching letter for her pride, that is, her son. Calling him the ‘best’ father for a child and saluting his achievements, she turned host Jenna Hager teary-eyed. But there were more surprises in store for Dwyane Wade. Jolinda Wade actually showed up on set, and D-Wade couldn’t keep himself from having a beaming smile, and his words, even deeper and connected.

“No one makes me smile as big as my mom,” he said on the show. The outpouring of love he received as a host, coupled with surprises from his family, made Wade express his gratitude to the NBC show. “It feels good to be back! Yesterday I was welcomed back to Co-Host @jennaandfriends all week!!! I also got a little surprise from my loves, my Mom and sister,” he wrote on Instagram. It also drew a series of reactions, including one from his former brother, Udonis Haslem, who was also touched by the tribute Wade’s mother gave him.

Haslem wrote, “Moms,” with a heart emoji. The former Heat man is extremely close to Wade, spending 14 seasons with him on the Miami Heat. Additionally, they will also be partners for Prime’s NBA coverage the following season. But speaking more about Dwyane Wade’s relationship with his mother, their life wasn’t easy. The Flash had to go through his set of challenges along with his mother. But she always called him a “blessing”. And in the end, he and her daughters saved her life.

Dwyane Wade’s support kept Jolinda Wade strong

Jolinda Wade is a loving mother to all of her children. However, while raising them, she went through immense struggle before getting a grip on herself. “I grappled many years with d— addiction. H——n, alcohol, pills, well, we can go on down you name it. Alcoholism, homelessness, in and out of prison. Just living a life that was totally separated from my babies,” she revealed. It takes courage to have ownership. Courage that breaks barriers and comes out strong. However, in her heart, there was one desire. She always wanted to be a mother.

It was difficult, but what kept her ambition alive was unconditional love from her children. While incarcerated, she thought several times about ending her life. But her four rays of hope kept her going. “I would see their faces. I didn’t want to do it anymore… One thing about my precious four babies — they never stopped loving me. They never stopped loving me, never judged me, never condemned me,” she said on the show.

But Dwyane Wade’s support went beyond that. Jolinda Wade hesitated to share her story at first out of respect for her son’s image. Those things didn’t matter to Wade. He thought about the greater impact her story could have. Wade saw it as an example for people going through similar struggles and might not know that there is a way out.

It only helped deepen the bond between Dwyane Wade and his mother. Wade calls it living a ‘full’ life, and those difficult times managed to make the family bonds stronger than ever. Now, they speak daily through voicemails, and Jolinda Wade has become a pastor, dedicating herself to helping those around her. Having Wade and his sisters’ limitless love was what helped her get through her struggles. It was indeed a “blessing,” and it still keeps giving.