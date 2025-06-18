Udonis Haslem Makes Decision Over Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Roundtree Ahead of UFC Clash

When a UFC fight sparks debate on a basketball podcast, you know it’s more than just another night in the Octagon. That’s exactly what happened when Udonis Haslem offered his take on the high-stakes matchup between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. And let’s just say, his reasoning may take some fans by surprise.

Set to unfold on June 21st in Baku, Azerbaijan, this fight comes with a bit of history. Hill and Rountree have been scheduled to face off twice before, only for plans to fall apart due to unexpected setbacks. One of the biggest was Rountree’s own doing, at least partially. He self-reported a failed drug test, something almost unheard of in the MMA world. That act alone left fans, including Haslem, grappling with the deeper themes behind this fight: redemption, integrity, and second chances.

Appearing on an episode of The OGs alongside Mike Miller, Haslem spoke candidly about his internal conflict. “It’s a tough one for me, killer… Because usually I would go with the brother, but it’s two brothers [Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr]… It’s a little tough one for me,” he admitted. That’s when Miller chimed in, reminding listeners that Rountree had pulled out of the last scheduled fight after realizing he’d consumed a banned substance. And Haslem had Khalil Rountree’s back on this. He emphasized that the 35-year-old UFC star unintentionally ingested this bad substance and then withdrew his contention. The fact that it was an honest moment of truth, without the authorities having to catch him, has a certain appeal to UD.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, despite the controversy, Haslem ultimately made his pick. “The other guy have less losses… I’m going with the honorable guy… I mean, I like honorable guys. This is the kind of guy I want to marry my daughter. Honorable guy, that’ll whoop your a–. I’ll be honest with you… ‘Hey, I made a mistake, but I whoop your a–,'” he said on The OGs. Makes sense considering Rountree’s story isn’t your typical UFC tale. After securing five straight wins, he suddenly found himself in hot water—not for cheating, but for owning up to what he had unknowingly done.

AD

The banned substance in question, DHEA, came from a supplement labeled as a therapeutic blend. The kicker? It was sent to him without proper clearance, and the dosage was too low to offer any real performance benefit. Even the UFC’s anti-doping agency, CSAD, acknowledged that this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill violation. In a sport where silence is often the safest bet, Khalil Rountree’s decision to speak up actually earned him praise—and perhaps, a bit of Haslem’s admiration too.

On the flip side, Jamahal Hill is walking into Baku with something to prove as well. Since becoming light heavyweight champion in early 2023, Hill hasn’t won a single fight. He’s coming off back-to-back knockout losses and spent time recovering from a torn Achilles. His record? A respectable 12-3, with seven knockouts. But this fight could define whether he’s still among the division’s elite—or falling behind.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: Khalil Rountree Jr. reacts after his knockout against Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 09, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Khalil Rountree’s got gold on his mind. He recently told Ariel Helwani, “My plan is to put on a performance that makes a title shot undeniable… I’m ready to be a champion and the champion.” So here we are. Two fighters. One big stage. And a legendary NBA veteran is throwing his support behind the man he sees as not just a contender, but a role model.

Udonis Haslem has made his thoughts very clear regarding Khalil Rountree Jr.. But what does Khalil’s opponent for this blockbuster clash, Jamahal Hill, thinks about him? Let’s find out.

Jamahal Hill’s unfiltered thoughts on Khalil Rountree Jr. as an opponent

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As UFC Baku draws near, the spotlight is firmly on the main event clash between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. Slated for June 21, this matchup has stirred anticipation not just for its potential fireworks, but also for what’s at stake for both fighters. And Hill isn’t holding back when it comes to how he views his opponent.

If you’re expecting Hill to hype up Rountree as a formidable challenge, think again. The former champ is coming off two straight losses, while Rountree also tasted defeat in his last outing, against none other than Alex Pereira. Sure, The War Horse had strung together five wins before that, but Hill doesn’t seem remotely shaken. In fact, during a recent chat with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, he laid it out with brutal honesty:

“I just don’t see [Rountree Jr.] as on my level, even with the fights that he’s put in… I haven’t seen anything from anything that makes me think, ‘This dude is on your level.’ Is he dangerous to anybody? It’s a fight. In a fight, anybody can land a shot, and that makes them dangerous and can change the fight. He has my respect in that regard, but to think skill-for-skill, he can match with me? I don’t see it that way.”

Now that’s not trash talk for the sake of headlines—it’s Hill’s genuine perspective. He’s not underestimating the unpredictability of a fight. After all, one clean shot can flip the script. But make no mistake: Hill believes there’s a clear gap in skill, and he’s confident that June 21 will prove it. Now let’s see if Udonis Haslem’s “honorable” favorite for the fight can prove Hill’s perception to be wrong.