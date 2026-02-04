Unfulfilled for 20 Years, Shaquille O’Neal Backs Out of 6-Figure Commitment to Ex-Heat Teammates

The debt has been settled, hasn’t it? Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem finally got compensated for helping Shaquille O’Neal get his last NBA ring (not shade; the big man said it himself). Tonight, the Miami Heat celebrated its 20th anniversary of the 2006 title, which was the perfect occasion for O’Neal to do right by his former teammates. However, the prankster’s gift looked as undersized as Wade next to his 7’1″ friend.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

O’Neal took center stage at halftime to address a legendary piece of franchise lore. The deal, as Haslem had put it, was buying him and Wade Bentley convertibles if they won the 2006 title. It was the Heat’s first championship, also the first for Wade and Haslem, and Shaq’s fourth. But the cars never arrived.

“I made two of my teammates a promise that if we win the championship, I would buy them Bentleys,” O’Neal, in his custom ’06 leather jacket, announced to the crowd at Kaseya Center tonight. “Your Bentleys are here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Neal then signaled for the cars to be brought in.

Folks, if you were anticipating two 16-foot convertibles that cost more than $320,000 each on the hardwood floor, you clearly don’t know the NBA legend. O’Neal proudly presented his former teammates with two remote-controlled three-foot cars for kids, with Haslem and Wade stickers.

“I love you guys, thank you very much,” O’Neal said, leaving the arena in stitches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alonzo Mourning didn’t even look surprised, as he must’ve fully expected this from O’Neal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

To their credit, Haslem and Wade took it like the three-time champs they are. It also brought back memories of this trio’s chemistry from two decades ago.

O’Neal ended the segment, asking the crowd, “Are you not entertained?”

While these cars are likely going to Wade’s youngest daughter, Kaavia (Haslem’s kids are a little too old to fit in these), tonight O’Neal showed a lot of love to his favorite teammates from his Miami era.

ADVERTISEMENT

The irony of Shaquille O’Neal’s prank on his former teammates

The ‘Bentley Promise’ has been a sticking point in their lighthearted banter. Haslem also brought this up when he dropped by The Big Podcast, and Wade had re-shared that clip to confirm they’re still waiting on the cars.

Shaquille O’Neal’s well-documented history of extreme generosity heightened the irony of the missing gift. He had gifted LeBron James a Rolls-Royce for his 25th birthday, and James didn’t even help him win a championship for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just last year, O’Neal gifted an Outlander to 18-year-old wrestler Tamara Humphries. He had even gifted a Lakers rookie, Mark Madsen, a Tahoe and a classy wardrobe. So, Wade and Haslem had every reason to believe and wait for O’Neal to fulfill his promise.

Back then, the pressure was immense in Miami. The Heat had taken a big gamble on Wade and an undrafted free agent like Haslem. It was O’Neal’s arrival that was expected to take them farther into the postseason.

“I’m going to throw a word out there that’s probably going to shock the basketball world, it’s my favorite one…” Shaquille O’Neal said, referring to his fourth NBA title. “Because we were not supposed to win, and it was one that I was pressured to win. I needed to get it done before the other guy got his fourth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The “other guy” was Kobe Bryant, and O’Neal wanted to beat him so badly that he dangled the Bentley carrot. Yet, for nearly two decades, the two who helped him secure his fourth ring were left empty-handed, leaving an unfulfilled promise that became a favorite piece of team lore for nearly two decades.