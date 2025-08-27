Untold Truth Behind Ridiculous Trae Young Take Exposed as NBA Veteran Calls Out Kendrick Perkins

Kendrick Perkins is one voice that challenges any notion. Be it from former players, current players, or fellow broadcasters. Obviously, his nature often gets him making the headlines for the wrong reasons. But this time the case seems to be different. Since the ESPN analyst asking a question led to Trae Young firing back on X, but there is context to it. The Celtics legend’s question wasn’t problematic, but the answer from Marcus Morris led to all the drama.

Three months later, the former champion clarifies his stance. Back in May, on First Take, the 13-year veteran was talking about how the true point guard position is very true. However, when Young’s name was mentioned, Morris didn’t acknowledge the Hawks star. It’s not the first time any former player has dunked on Young. In Morris’ case, he had an appropriate reason. “Like, man, he ain’t like shit I said about Trey Young. I said I ain’t say no shit. But I was talking about Haliburton…”

On the OGs podcast, the 35-year-old then name-dropped Kendrick Perkins and held him responsible. “…and Perk had said, ‘What about Trey Young?’ And I’m like, ‘Will Trey Young going to pass the ball better than Haliburton?’ But I’m thinking about it. I didn’t really even mean to say that.” For context, the former Big 12 POTY on ESPN’s First Take said, “Trae Young is a good player. He’s a good player in this league. He was shooting three-pointers; he wasn’t a point guard. Morris continued, He just started passing the ball, he was shooting 40-foot jumpers.”

That’s why on the OGs podcast, the former Cavs star explained his chain of thought was completely different from what he said. Morris only wanted to talk about Haliburton, but Kendrick Perkins came out of nowhere. That’s why the blame is on Big Perk. “He just threw Trey Young in my vision while I’m talking about somebody else, and it made me like divert his game. And I look at the stats, and I do pass the ball. I was talking about assist. But he tried to like he tried to like you know what I mean? It kind of threw it in the way.”

But not knowing about Trae Young‘s passing ability is also a fault of Morris. The Hawks’ superstar made sure to remind via X. In his tweet, “Love Marcus, but this is why it’s important to WIN at a high level & win consistently kids. Human nature to live in the moment! This how bad narratives are made though.. “just started passing”?😂 let’s do our research.” Let’s do some research!

Since entering the NBA in the 2018-19 season, nobody has more assists than Young. Plus, the 26-year-old has led the league in total assists three times out of the seven seasons he has played. So, the notion of the 4x All-Star not being an assist-first player is completely wrong.

Kendrick Perkins comes to the rescue as a former teammate takes a shot at Trae Young

As stated earlier, the 6-f00t-1 guard is not immune to other players dunking on him. This time it was another former Cavs star, Iman Shumpert. The player turned analyst questioned the abilities that the Hawks’ star can produce on the court. “Trae Young, statistically, what he brings to a game of basketball, I get it. At 6’3, it’s tough to say can he switch onto a 5 at the end of the game, can he guard a bigger guard…can he make a 2-guard a scoring champion?” To this, a fan replied, “Bad breakdown of basketball.”

Young didn’t reply to Shumpert directly, but instead responded to the fan who came to his defense. “That’s why I let them live… What I did to him on the court when we played, you’d think he’d have more respect when my name gets brought up! I could keep going… No hate this way, tho.” Since the Hawks‘ superstar is on everyone’s radar, Kendrick Perkins made sure to send a reminder to everyone. Earlier this month, the former Celtics champion said, “This is what I’m tired of — real talk,” Perk emphasized. “I’m tired of the Trae Young disrespect, bro. I’ve been saying it for years. Like, I’m tired of it.”

He continued, “First of all, he has completely made the Hawks relevant. Nobody thinks about the Hawks. When you think about the Atlanta Hawks, you think about Trae Young,” he pointed out. Last season pointed out how effective the point guard truly is. He played in 76 games, averaging 36 minutes, and scored 24.2 points per game and 11.2 dimes on average. These numbers speak for themselves. That is why he is not bothered by those who question his skills even today.