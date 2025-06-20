Update on Michael Jordan’s Medical Clinic Surfaces While NBA Legend Enjoys $115 Million Yacht Trip

Where is Michael Jordan? Ahead of his big role with NBC, the 6x NBA champ has been fittingly spending some good time sailing across Europe. While the former Chicago Bulls player rarely makes public appearances, he has been quietly working to build his empire, which is now worth billions. Even his philanthropic arm, focused on helping those in need and giving back to the community, continues its work quietly and effectively!

Well, every year, the billionaires of the NBA world take their much-needed, month-long retreats before getting back into action. Sometimes, the families join each other for a get-together too. It has been the same this year, with Jordan and his family heading out for their European trip. MJ’s lavish 244 foot superyacht M’Brace, which is worth nearly $115 million, was spotted docked in Venice, Italy (as per Jim ManliCk) sparking rumors that he and his family might be in Italy.

While MJ could still be in Venice or enjoying his vacation in another country, Novant Health just hosted a community day event at the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic. The event has special activities for kids, as well as food and drinks. Novant Health team members took care of the health screenings at their community care cruiser. Located on Princess Place Drive, the clinic offers a range of services, including vaccinations, treatment for minor injuries and more.

A heartwarming clip from the event was shared by regional outlets. Jordan had previously made a special appearance at the opening of the third Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in North Carolina, built in association with Novant Health. This was after MJ’s $10 million donation, which helped build two additional healthcare centers.

It seems Jordan ended up missing this community event. He was spotted at Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda last week as per Hola. While he took a drag of his cigar, his wife, Yvette Prieto, was seen alongside him. The Cuban model flaunted a weaved sheer set of an oversized shirt paired with wide-leg pants for their beach outing.

Wrapping up his European vacation with family, Jordan would likely have a month long time before he has to get back in action.

What is Michael Jordan’s next big goal?

It’s no surprise that NBC has been recruiting some of the most talented and renowned analysts for its roster. Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, Carmelo Anthony, and many others are in the mix. But the network made a major announcement that Michael Jordan will be joining their NBA coverage roster as a special contributor for the 2025–26 season.

Further details about Jordan’s role haven’t been revealed yet. However, as per an anonymous source reporting to the Chicago Tribune, Jordan has a mission for his new job. The source, who claims to be an NBC senior producer, reported that the entire plan was Jordan’s suggestion. He wishes to break the “toxic narrative” and has a vision in mind as well.

NBC’s source reportedly revealed that Jordan believes the game has evolved, but the fans haven’t and that’s a serious issue for him. Jordan’s 6 championship titles have always been in the argument. “It ignores his losses. It ignores the teams that helped him get there. And worst of all, it punishes the greatness of today just because it’s different,” the source said. And this is what Jordan calls the “toxic” narrative.

Toxic or not, the comparison has been inevitable. LeBron James, Anthony Edwards are some of the names who faced it. And the Chicago Bulls legend wishes to change it! Whether this is true or whether he will be able to do it, remains to be seen.