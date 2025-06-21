USC Head Coach Breaks Silence on Gilbert Arenas’ Son Alijah, Spills Details on Next Move

The Arenas family won’t forget the date 24th April 2025, as it brought dreaded news about Alijah Arenas. It was close to two months ago, in the early hours of Thursday morning, that Gilbert Arenas’ son suffered a car crash. Fortunately, from then on, the updates only got better as the 18-year-old avoided any physical injuries and was out of the hospital in a week. That incident has now seemingly not affected his hooping future as his commitment gets official.

“We are excited to welcome Alijah to our Trojan family,” Eric Musselman said. The current HC of the USC Men’s basketball team previously managed several NBA teams, including the Golden State Warriors. It was during Agent Zero’s sophomore year in the league, and Musselman’s first year in charge of the Dub Nation. It was a short association of one year, as Arenas moved to the Wizards. Still, that season, the current HC of the Trojans finished as runner-up to San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich in the NBA Coach of the Year Award.

Because the Warriors finished 38–44, the most wins in more than 10 years. Coincidentally, the situation with Alijah Arenas and Musselman paints a similar picture. The only difference is that the coach is in their second year with the team, and the player will make his debut. That’s why even the 60-year-old HC was excited about mentoring Gilbert Arenas’ son.

“Alijah will be a huge addition not just to our basketball program, but to our USC community.” The HC continued his statement,” Alijah is our first McDonald’s All-American that we have been fortunate to coach at USC, and sixth McDonald’s American as a college coach. Alijah will also be my first, second-generation player that I have had the pleasure to coach in my career, having coached his father Gilbert with the Golden State Warriors.”

Musselman truly understands the pressure of carrying forward the family legacy. His father, Bill Musselman, was also an NBA head coach, and they were the first father-son combination to become head coaches in the NBA. But it’s not only the Trojan family that is happy about Alijah’s confirmation at USC.

Gilbert Arenas’ former partner shares a motivating message for their son

Alijah Arenas was driving a Cybertruck, which dashed into a fire hydrant and a tree. The onlookers rescued and pulled him out of the car as the vehicle was on fire. Laura Govan, the mother of Alijah, simply asked for continuous prayers to deal with the situation at the time. “I need all your f—— prayers 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.” The prayers worked as the five-star recruit is now formally a player for the USC Men’s basketball team.

The team’s social media account shared the news with Gilbert Arenas’ son posing in the full kit. “welcome to the Trojan Family, @alijah0arenas! the five-star guard was a McDonald’s All American in 2025 ✌️.” After the team shared the post, Laura Govan also added this to her Instagram story with the motivating caption, “It is time…” The mother of 4 is excited as her eldest kid takes another step in becoming a pro basketball player.

Laura Govan was not the only one celebrating the update about Alijah Arenas. Gilbert Arenas’ 15-year-old also shared the post from the Trojans on her IG story. Previously, she thanked the community for the emotional support as her brother was recovering. “Thank you guys so much for the prayers it means a lot to us. I’ll get back to everyone as soon as I can!!❤️” Hamiley Arenas, a basketball prodigy herself, reacted in a very mature way when the family was hit with the crisis. Now the family can safely put that behind them as Alijah takes the step in the right direction.