Vanessa Bryant Addresses Lingering Jaylen Brown & Pregnancy Rumors With Strong Cryptic Message

Vanessa Bryant has a few choice words for half the Internet populace. Instead of the Mamba Invitational, Nike drops, and her acts of charity, there have been baseless claims about Kobe Bryant’s widow trending for months. It started with a wild pregnancy rumor that she shut down already. It escalated to her being linked to Jaylen Brown, which she rightfully ignored. It’s only grown worse, with AI-generated images of her and the Celtics star with a fake baby bump, clips of them supposedly responding to them, and fake Michael Jordan and LeBron James slamming Vanessa for her ‘betrayal,’ and claims of Natalia disowning her mother. Well, Vanessa had had enough.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Like she did the last time, Vanessa hit out at the trolls with a simple and poignant message on her Instagram stories: “Weak people spread rumors. Stupid people believe them.”

The Jaylen Brown rumors came out of thin air. There was almost no interaction to stir it. The Celtics star reportedly broke up with the former WNBA #4 overall pick, Kysre Gondrezick, in February 2025 and has had no other romantic link-ups since. Brown has been respectfully silent about these groundless rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jan 31, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A superficial search on social media shows that Jaylen Brown has publicly acknowledged his supposed relationship with Vanessa Bryant. But that too is fake. Regardless, the more aware section of the Internet has come to Bryant’s defense and slammed the AI-generated hate. Perhaps Bryant will take the LeBron James route after he filed a lawsuit against AI-generated videos of him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although the use of AI in this case worries many, Vanessa is living her best life.

AD

Vanessa Bryant’s first message to trolls

Before Jaylen Brown came into the mix, Vanessa Bryant was the subject of pregnancy rumors because of a single picture being misinterpreted. She let it go on for a few weeks before she hit out on Instagram Stories with a little humor.

She posted the famous Rihanna picture of her flipping off a camera while holding a drink and captioned it, “Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer.” She followed it up with another Rihanna meme that read, “I’m not mean, I’m just not the one.” More importantly, Vanessa is too busy for these rumors.

Very recently, she celebrated Kobe Bryant’s birthday and Mamba Day on August 23 and 24. She posted a heartfelt message to her husband and their daughter, Gianna, on Instagram before joining the LA-wide celebrations on that day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

An annual tradition for the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Academy is the Mamba League Invitational, for teen hoopsters all around the country to have an opportunity before scouts and recruiters. One of the kind acts she did during the weekend was inviting 18-year-old Isaiah Hanna-Funmaker to the event.

Vanessa herself rocked rare diamond-encrusted Kobe 3 Protro shoes at the event while seated next to Lakers GM and Kobe’s old friend, Rob Pelinka. What had the fanbase in awe was her special t-shirt featuring a teenage Bean holding the Lakers #8 jersey after the 1996 draft. Whether the haters get the message this time is yet to be seen. But at least it’s obvious now that Vanessa is not ignoring it. It won’t be surprising if she takes inspiration from LeBron and fights back.