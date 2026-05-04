Vanessa Bryant Addresses Second Marriage & Pregnancy Rumors First Time After Kobe Bryant’s Death

On May 1, Vanessa Bryant announced scholarships for girls to honor her daughter, Gianna, who would have celebrated her 20th birthday. While she was busy with her philanthropic duties, hours later, a tweet emerged that claimed the widow of the late great Kobe Bryant was remarrying. Previously, she has faced pregnancy and dating rumors, and this time, she put an end to the unnecessary shenanigans.

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Vanessa Bryant added a screen grab on the Instagram story of the post that reads, “Vanessa Bryant is set to remarry after inheriting a 50% share of Kobe Bryant’s wealth, with the remaining 50% being shared among their three daughters.” To that, she replied, “Can you guys decide already…..am I pregnant for the 100th time or am I getting remarried???” The reply from the Lakers legend’s wife came after her close friend already debunked the rumor.

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Monica Denise denied the allegations that the Lakers icon’s widow is thinking about remarrying. It’s been six years since Kobe Bryant and Gigi passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. So, the allegations left Denise heartbroken. She wrote, “Absolutely Untrue and Not ok, she’s still grieving deeply! Her deceased daughter’s birthday was yesterday! As her friend, I kindly ask for prayers & silence ❤️”. Tackling rumors hasn’t been a problem for Vanessa Bryant.

Last year, she had to shoot down rumors that she was pregnant again. What fueled the fire were a bunch of vague, possibly edited photos of Vanessa that hinted at a baby bump—photos that didn’t come with any reliable dates or clear context. The 43-year-old posted a series of Instagram Stories that many saw as a direct clapback to the pregnancy buzz. She posted the famous Rihanna picture of her flipping off a camera while holding a drink and captioned it, “Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer.”

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She followed it up with another Rihanna meme that read, “I’m not mean, I’m just not the one.” This was in June, and in September, another rumor arose, this time linking her to Celtics star and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. A fake post had Brown publicly acknowledge his supposed relationship with Vanessa Bryant. To which she replied, “Weak people spread rumors. Stupid people believe them.” While none of them were direct, the recent statement is a direct slam at such baseless speculations that emerge every few months.

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Rumors come and go, but Vanessa Bryant’s love for Kobe and Gigi continues

“Happy birthday to my sweet baby angel, Gianna. Words can’t express how much I love and miss you mamacita. Mommy loves you so much!” she captioned the post. Vanessa Bryant and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation awarded $500,000 in scholarships to 20 student-athletes on Friday, May 1, 2026. In the comments, LeBron James and Kim Kardashian left heart emojis to offer their support.

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Even Michael Rubin, Winnie Harlow, Ciara, and Kelly Rowland also joined in to celebrate and honor Gigi. Vanessa and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation stated, “Today, May 1st, marks what would have been Gianna Bryant’s 20th birthday,” the post’s caption began.”Congratulations to all of our 2026 Scholars! We are deeply honored to invest in your future.”

The foundation awarded the scholarship to 20 exceptional student-athletes from Los Angeles and Orange County, who were administered in partnership with the California Community Foundation and local Boys & Girls Club affiliates. From building parks and commissioning statues to expanding opportunities for children through her academy, Vanessa Bryant has found countless ways to keep Kobe Bryant’s legacy alive.