Vanessa Bryant & Family Join WNBA to Celebrate Coco Gauff as Pregnancy Rumors Left in the Past

Vanessa Bryant never misses a beat when it comes to spending time with her daughter. From Beyonce’s Cowboy tour, to family vacation, and even being present during the eldest daughter’s graduation day. Alongside her three daughters, she even attended the Dodgers game, and this time her appearance was in New York. The philanthropist was earlier in the limelight because of pregnancy rumors, which she strongly rebutted.

The 43-year-old is not romantically linked with anyone. That’s why on her Instagram a few days ago, she added a story featuring a meme of Rihanna (who is actually pregnant), with the sassy caption: “me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer.” This was not a long PR message, just a short and powerful jab to anyone making wild theories. Her one story had another layer to unpack. She added 2Pac’s “All Eyez On Me” to the background—because yes, she knows everyone is watching.

After ending those rumors, Vanessa Bryant and her three girls were in the house for the New York Liberty game in Brooklyn. But they were not alone. Fresh off winning the French Open 2025, Coco Gauff was sitting right next to Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia. The crowd was all-in cheering the 21-year-old’s recent feat at the Roland-Garros as she received a standing ovation during the Liberty vs. Chicago Sky game. Natalia, too, clapped and applauded the effort as Gauf was surprised to receive such an ovation.

But the young tennis prodigy was not the only celebrity who turned out for the WNBA game. In another video, we can see WNBA legend Lisa Leslie first, sharing some words with Kobe Bryant’s daughter. After hugging Natalia, she turns her attention to Vanessa and the two daughters, Bianka and Capri. The Bryant family was present courtside to extend support to a family friend, Sabrina Ionescu.

The Liberty star and family’s relationship goes back to Kobe and Gigi being involved with her when she was with the Oregon Ducks. Vanessa Bryant and her daughters even cheered the 27-year-old from the sidelines when she won the gold at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. This makes it clear, no rumor is stopping Vanessa from supporting her family and friends. She even wore a red coat with matching shoes and a bandana with jeans while courtside with her three daughters.

Analyzing where the rumor mill about Vanessa Bryant kicked off

A fairytale college romance story is how one can describe the relationship of the Lakers legend and his wife. She was just 17, a high school senior from Southern California. At the time, Kobe was already establishing himself in the league with their Purple and Gold franchise. Their meeting was unexpected during the set of a music video he was shooting. The only possible way to describe it? Vanessa Bryant previously put it eloquently: “love at first sight.” Within six months, they were engaged; by April 2001, they were married.

It was in 2020 when Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna unfortunately lost their lives in a helicopter crash, along with seven others. Since then, with Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, or honoring them with statues, Vanessa Bryant continues to honor their memory. Yet, there was no stopping the rumor mill spreading pregnancy news like wildfire.

A vague, possibly edited photo of Vanessa that hinted at a baby bump was visible on every social media platform’s feed. But the photos didn’t come with any reliable dates or clear context. The International Business Times put it, the rumor “began in late May 2025 with unsubstantiated claims on TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter” that she was “expecting a child with a 27-year-old NBA player.” So, that’s why Vanessa Bryant used Instagram, where she has 15 million followers, to end the gossip once and for all.