Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe Bryant on 6th Memorial Anniversary With Latest Project

Mar 9, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (left) and wife Vanessa Bryant attend an NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

From providing opportunities from the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation to revamp broken parks. The widow of Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, has done things on multiple levels to honor her husband. The latest tribute highlights another philanthropic commitment to giving back in places that were meaningful to her family.

“Today on 2/24, we unveiled the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family court at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach. HOAG Hospital will always hold a special place in my heart having delivered our four daughters there. The staff took such great care of us and we are happy to give back for future generations! 🤍”.

Vanessa Bryant made a generous gift to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California, and unveiled the new signage on the building in a private ceremony. The Bryants have a long history with Hoag Hospital. Vanessa and Kobe both welcomed their daughters there, and that’s why this initiative.

“Hoag is a special place,” Bryant said in another statement. “I have wonderful memories of the care and support I received from the amazing doctors and nurses. I want this gift to help more people experience that level of care when they need it.”

2/24 is also special, since Kobe Bryant’s memorial service was held at the Staples Center six years ago. “A Celebration of Life” was held on February 24, 2020, and it had another significance. 2/24/20 represented Gianna’s jersey number (2), Kobe’s jersey number (24), and the 20 years he spent as a Laker. Vanessa Bryant showed immense strength as she spoke in front of 20,000 people to share who Kobe and Gigi were behind the scenes.

Michael Jordan couldn’t fight his tears and famously said, “When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died “. Even though six years have passed, the pain never eases.

Vanessa Bryant and her efforts

Recently, a “Mamba & Mambacita Forever” book signing was held at the Barnes & Noble store at The Grove in Los Angeles. Despite rainy weather, fans showed up in large numbers. Vanessa Bryant even thanked everyone who “braved the rain” to attend the event, calling it “so lovely” to meet fans and personally sign their books. It was another example of a celebration of the lasting impact of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Last year, this book was annouced and it featured over 100 murals and stories that honor the father and daughter’s lasting impact. Apart from this, Kobe’s wife, through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and public tributes, including book projects and memorials that celebrate their impact on basketball and youth sports.

Be it the complete renovation of the basketball courts at Tustin Playground in Philadelphia, where Kobe’s journey began. Or aiming to provide “Mamba Mentality” hubs in cities across the U.S. to ensure that girls and boys have equal access to high-quality facilities. These are some of the constant efforts that Vanessa takes, and she celebrates those moments with fans.