Vanessa Bryant, Kim Kardashian, & More Send Heartfelt Messages to La La Anthony on Special Day

A-list stars from sports, music, and reality TV lit up social media as La La Anthony turned 44, making her birthday a trending celebration across Hollywood’s inner circles. The Power actress, renowned for her dynamic presence both on-screen and off, marked her special day surrounded by an outpouring of love from friends who double as industry icons. With heartfelt tributes and exclusive glimpses into their unique bonds, the day became a testament to La La’s far-reaching influence—and the stories behind these friendships are as compelling as the wishes themselves.

What many may not realize is that La La’s birthday isn’t just another date on the calendar for her circle; it’s an annual reflection of her philanthropic impact and the deep connections she’s fostered over decades in entertainment. The main highlight of this one? Multiple celebrities from different walks of life—sports, music, and reality TV—sent La La Anthony heartfelt messages, each reflecting a distinct and personal connection. Vanessa Bryant led the tributes with, “I love you… Happy birthday @lala.” And if you’ve ever seen them together, you’d know that’s no surprise. La La once summed up their dynamic perfectly: “That’s just what our friendship is! We laugh, we talk smack, we make jokes… and just uplifting as much as we possibly can.”

And the connections run deep as the Power star shares a close bond with the Bryant kids’, too, and vice versa. Case in point: Vanessa’s daughter, Natalia Bryant, echoed the sentiment around La La’s birthday celebration, posting, “Happy Birthday Auntie La I Love You Beyond!” showcasing a bond that bridges generations. Meanwhile, R&B icon Ciara, a longtime confidante, wrote, “Happy Birthday @lala! I love you so much,” a nod to years of supporting each other’s careers and personal milestones.

Then Kim Kardashian, whose friendship with La La spans over a decade, opted for a minimalist but affectionate IG story filled with heart and cake emojis, while Khloé Kardashian penned a text-heavy tribute: “Happy birthday to the ultimate human being!!! You are the most loved and you truly are the most deserving!!! @lala wishing you nothing but blessings and great health… I love you,” highlighting their sisterly bond.

Each message wasn’t just a birthday wish but a window into the exclusive relationships La La has cultivated. Vanessa Bryant’s tribute reflects their shared resilience and mutual support through life’s ups and downs, especially in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s passing. And Natalia’s affectionate post underscores how La La’s warmth has endeared her to the next generation of the Bryant family.

Khloe’s effusive message, meanwhile, is emblematic of the deep, sisterly affection the two share, often seen in their candid social media exchanges. But what about La La herself? What has she been up to?

What’s La La Anthony’s birthday wish for herself?

Anthony’s birthday wish this year is more than just a celebration—it’s a heartfelt reflection on love, gratitude, and the bonds that shape her world. As wishes from celebrities and fans poured in from across the globe, La La took to Instagram with a carousel of childhood memories and a touching photo alongside her son, Kiyan Anthony, inviting followers into her most personal moments.

But what makes La La’s birthday post stand out isn’t just the star-studded comments or glamorous snapshots. In a rare move among celebrities, she blended nostalgia with the present, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the Met Gala and intimate family moments. This unique approach bridges her journey from childhood to global stardom, a narrative few public figures reveal so openly. Interestingly, her zodiac sign, Cancer, is known for its deep emotional connections and devotion to family—traits that shine through in her birthday message and choice of photos.

“Happy Birthday to me 🎂 ♋️🎈💕thank you so much for all the love and beautiful messages. It means the world to me. I’m so grateful for another year. Praying it’s filled with more love, happiness, and blessings. Love you all so much!!! CANCER GANG!!! ♋️.”

The inclusion of her son Kiyan in these birthday celebrations isn’t just a sweet gesture—it underscores the central role family plays in La La’s life. A sense of affection that reflects in her other bonds, too, as evident from the series of heartfelt birthday wishes above.