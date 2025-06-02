Vanessa Bryant Reacts as Pregnancy Rumors About Kobe Bryant’s Wife Spiral

Vanessa Bryant has a lot going on in her life right now. Be it celebrating Gigi’s would-be 19th birthday by releasing iconic Kobe 9 “Mambacita” shoes or turning up for her 22-year-old Natalia’s graduation day, Mamma Bryan never misses a chance to celebrate life with her daughters. Most recently, when the LA Dodgers played the Yankees in Los Angeles, Vanessa, along with her three girls, made sure to cheer for Kobe’s favorite team. But while Vanessa is clearly making the most of life with her daughters, a recent rumor swirling about her pregnancy is adding a fresh twist to the conversation.

She’s a model, a philanthropist, a dancer—but when the internet decides to play detective, even Vanessa can’t escape the spotlight. One social media post, a perfectly timed outfit, and suddenly, fans think they’ve cracked some kind of secret code. The theories? Spiraling faster than Rihanna’s Super Bowl pregnancy reveal. But hold up—before you start planning a gender reveal party, Vanessa Bryant has something to say.

So, the internet’s buzzing with a totally unconfirmed rumor about Vanessa—and it’s spiraling fast. Over the past few days, TikTok, Facebook, and X have been flooded with posts claiming she’s pregnant with a child due in 2025. The rumors started after Vanessa was spotted wearing a dress that allegedly showed a baby bump. Well, as of now, the 43-year-old is not romantically linked with anyone either. So, after days of wild speculations, Natalia’s mother finally set the record straight once and for all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Instead of fueling the fire, Vanessa Bryant just delivered the most effortless mic drop on the internet rumor mill—no press release, no long caption, just pure vibes. She posted an Instagram Story featuring a meme of Rihanna (who is actually pregnant), with the savage caption: “me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer.” Subtle? Not even a little. Effective? Absolutely. And just in case the message wasn’t loud enough, she added 2Pac’s “All Eyez On Me” to the background—because yes, she knows everyone is watching. That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you shut down the gossip with style.

via Imago September 1, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For those who really know Vanessa’s story, this strength isn’t new. Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s love story was something straight out of a movie—young, bold, and real. She was just 17, a high school senior from Southern California. He was already making waves as a starter for the Lakers. They met by chance on the set of a music video he was shooting, and from there, it was, as Vanessa once said, “love at first sight.” Within six months, they were engaged; by April 2001, they were married.

Over the next two decades, they built a life full of love and legacy, raising four daughters—Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. But that time together was heartbreakingly cut short on January 26, 2020, when Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash, along with seven others. The world mourned, but no one more than Vanessa, who lost not just a husband but her best friend and their daughter, and ever since, she’s been fiercely committed to keeping their legacy alive.

Vanessa Bryant is busy keeping the Mamba legacy alive

Vanessa Bryant doesn’t just carry the torch—she turns it into a spotlight that shines on Kobe and Gigi’s legacy every single day. As of 2025, her estimated net worth sits at $600 million—as reported by Sports Illustrated—built not just on inheritance but on purpose. She leads Granity Studios, the multimedia company Kobe founded, and keeps his creative work alive—from books to his podcast, The Punies. And with her Mambacita clothing line, launched alongside Dannijo in Gianna’s memory, she turns every hoodie and jersey into fuel for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation—sending 100% of profits directly to support underserved athletes and young girls in sports. That’s not just business—that’s legacy in action.

Vanessa keeps Kobe’s vision alive through more than just fashion. She powers the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, renamed after their tragic passing in 2020, into a global force uplifting young athletes from overlooked communities. Just recently, she helped unveil a brand new ‘Kobe and Gigi Bryant Basketball Court’ in East LA—a vibrant tribute to their spirit. She also continues the work she and Kobe started in 2007 with the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, creating scholarship opportunities and backing youth education worldwide in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. And when the LA fires hit in early 2025, she didn’t pause—she donated 8,000 pieces of apparel to families who needed it most. Her calendar stays full, and so does her heart.

And if you’re wondering what she’s up to lately? She’s exactly where Kobe would’ve wanted her—right by their daughters’ side. Vanessa was just seen at Disneyland with Bianka and Capri, soaking in joy at a place she and Kobe loved visiting as a family. A few days earlier, she stood front and center as Natalia graduated cum laude from USC—beaming with pride and love. Vanessa didn’t just show up—she showed up every step of the way.

The Bryant women? They’re moving forward, hand in hand. So while the internet spins its wild theories, Vanessa keeps doing what she does best—living with purpose, loving hard, and keeping the Mamba spirit alive every single day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad