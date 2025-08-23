Vanessa Bryant Remembers Gigi & Kobe Bryant With Heartwarming Message

Former NBA icon and Lakers legend would’ve turned 47 today, if his life wasn’t cut short by the tragic helicopter crash in 2020, which also took his daughter Gigi and seven others. While he might no longer be among us, his widow, Vanessa Bryant, did not forget to celebrate her late husband’s special day through a heartfelt message on Instagram.

She posted an old photo of her kissing Kobe along with a beautiful caption. “We love and miss you and Gigi so much. Sending our love to you. Happy birthday, baby. @kobebryant ❤️” She wrote. The 43-year-old, who has been raising three daughters on her own, has done an amazing job of carrying Kobe’s legacy and family.