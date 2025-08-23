brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Vanessa Bryant Remembers Gigi & Kobe Bryant With Heartwarming Message

ByRishi Rajpoot

Aug 23, 2025 | 12:22 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Former NBA icon and Lakers legend would’ve turned 47 today, if his life wasn’t cut short by the tragic helicopter crash in 2020, which also took his daughter Gigi and seven others. While he might no longer be among us, his widow, Vanessa Bryant, did not forget to celebrate her late husband’s special day through a heartfelt message on Instagram.

She posted an old photo of her kissing Kobe along with a beautiful caption. “We love and miss you and Gigi so much. Sending our love to you. Happy birthday, baby. @kobebryant ❤️” She wrote. The 43-year-old, who has been raising three daughters on her own, has done an amazing job of carrying Kobe’s legacy and family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Kobe remind us of the enduring power of love and legacy?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved