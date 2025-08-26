Vanessa Bryant Sends Message to 44YO R&B Star After Powerful Gigi & Kobe Bryant Tribute

August 24 was all about Mamba Day, a special day dedicated to celebrating Kobe Bryant’s legacy. Celebrities from across the sports world remembered the Black Mamba, honored his greatness, and sent love to the Bryant family. Los Angeles officially declared Mamba Day a holiday back in 2016, making the tribute even more meaningful. And, as always, Vanessa Bryant — the biggest champion of continuing Kobe’s legacy — showed up once again to honor him in a heartfelt way.

The 2nd annual Mamba League Invitational kicked off on August 23, and it was all about celebrating Kobe Bryant’s legacy. Created by Nike, the two-day tournament brought together some of the nation’s top high school boys and girls to showcase their skills, inspired by the Mamba Mentality. Vanessa Bryant showed up to cheer on the kids, making the event even more special. Among the many celebs present was the 44 year old American rapper Monica Denise, who shared a sweet moment with Vanessa. Monica also applauded Vanessa for her incredible work in keeping Kobe’s legacy alive.

Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet picture with her close friend Monica Denise from the Mamba League Invitational, simply writing, “I love you Mo @monicadenise ❤️.” Monica was quick to show her love back, commenting under the post, “I LOVE YOU MORE ❤️ And I’m beyond proud of you @vanessabryant.”

She also reposted the photo on her story, praising Vanessa and honoring Kobe and Gigi: “My ❤️🐍 @vanessabryant.. Always honoring her husband, her children & their legacy! So dedicated to giving children who love the sport & Kobe opportunity! MAMBA FOREVER.”

Monica and Vanessa have been best friends for over a decade, and their bond has only grown stronger since Kobe’s passing in 2020. Speaking about their friendship, Monica once said, “Each day is a struggle and I think one of the greatest aspects of our friendship, which has spanned now for almost 11 years, almost 12, it’s been really, really important to just simply be there.” Monica has stood by Vanessa through the highs and lows, and this moment was yet another reminder of their unshakable bond.

Vanessa Bryant has been unwavering in upholding Kobe Bryant and Gianna’s legacy with strength, love, and purpose. Through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, she creates opportunities for underserved youth, reflecting Kobe and Gianna’s shared passion for equality and sports. She’s set to release Mamba & Mambacita Forever, a heartfelt book featuring over 100 murals from around the world, ensuring their memories live on.

Beyond that, she’s led impactful community efforts from donating thousands of sportswear pieces to wildfire-affected families to pledging $16 million to support the foundation’s mission. And this year, she continued honoring Kobe at the Mamba League Invitational, with some throwback pictures and sparkling diamonds!

Vanessa honors Kobe at the event with sparkling diamond-studded kicks

Vanessa Bryant showed up in style at the Mamba League Invitational in Los Angeles and made sure her look was a full tribute to the Black Mamba. She rocked a throwback Kobe T-shirt featuring a photo of him holding up the No. 8 jersey from when he joined the Lakers after being drafted at No. 13 by the Charlotte Hornets and immediately traded. But that wasn’t all — Vanessa also dropped some jaw-dropping pictures of her diamond-encrusted Kobe 3 Protros, a pair so rare and exclusive that only two of them exist in the entire world. Later, she was spotted courtside at the tournament alongside Lakers President and GM Rob Pelinka, who also came through in a fresh pair of Kobe 3 Protro “Halo” sneakers.

Now, these weren’t just any sneakers on Vanessa’s feet—her pair was one of only two in existence. These “Diamond” Kobe 3 Protros were specially crafted to honor Kobe’s legacy and designed to stand out as a one-of-a-kind tribute. What made them iconic were the 5,775 Swarovski crystals—each hand-placed individually across the shoe’s upper, covering the entire toebox, heel counter, side panels, and lace cages.

Under the lights, the crystals caught every flicker, creating a dazzling sparkle effect that made the sneakers look less like basketball shoes and more like a piece of jewelry. Even the signature Kobe logos on the tongue and heel were carefully embedded into the crystal design, seamlessly blending performance sneaker aesthetics with high-end luxury craftsmanship. To make the sneakers even more special, Nike kept the base material pristine white premium leather, allowing the crystals to take center stage without losing the classic Kobe silhouette.

Compared to Vanessa’s ultra-exclusive “Diamond” pair, Pelinka’s Kobe 3 Protro “Halo” edition—launched the same day—was Nike’s way of giving fans worldwide a chance to participate in honoring Kobe’s memory. The contrast between Vanessa’s one-of-a-kind collector’s masterpiece and Pelinka’s widely available “Halo” pair told its own story. Vanessa’s shoes reflected something deeply personal, an intimate nod to Kobe’s greatness, while the “Halo” line connected his legacy with millions of fans globally. Together, their appearances at the event felt like a shared celebration of Kobe’s life, influence, and philosophy.

