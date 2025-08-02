Vanessa Bryant Sends Nostalgic Reminder of Kobe Bryant Amid Constant Disrespect

You ever see a post that hits you with the feels, the history, and the swagger all at once—without even saying a single word? One quiet Instagram Story just did exactly that. No lengthy caption. No dramatic monologue. Just one image, one date, one beat. But it said everything. And if you’re a real one, you felt it instantly.

Let’s talk about a number, a photo, and a legacy too iconic to ignore. Because while some folks in the media have been playing revisionist historian with Kobe Bryant’s place in basketball lore, Vanessa Bryant just reminded everyone—subtly but powerfully—exactly who we’re talking about.

On August 1st (8/1), Vanessa Bryant posted an Instagram Story that had layers. We’re talking more depth than a Nolan movie. The image? A black-and-white photo of Kobe Bryant, in his classic No. 8 Lakers jersey, holding a handwritten piece of paper with “81” scribbled on it—paying tribute to that night. The night the world stopped, and the Raptors learned what helpless really felt like.

The styling? Deliberately reminiscent of Wilt Chamberlain’s iconic “100” photo. You know the one. But this? This was the 2000s version. Same message, modern grit. And what seals it emotionally? You can see Vanessa’s name tattooed on Kobe’s arm in the image. If that doesn’t hit your soul like a Derek Fisher buzzer-beater, check your pulse. Oh, and in the background?

The instrumental version of Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones, Pt. II.” A gritty, no-nonsense New York beat, underscoring one of the most fearless performances in modern NBA history. That wasn’t a music choice—it was a statement. Let’s rewind. January 22, 2006.

via Imago Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) points to a teammate during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Bryant was playing in the final game of his NBA career. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Toronto Raptors came into town. They left as a trivia question. Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points—the second-highest scoring game in NBA history. Second only to Wilt’s 100, but let’s be honest: Wilt didn’t have to deal with defensive schemes, spacing, double teams, or modern NBA athletes.

Kobe did it in the post-hand-check era, against professionals, while wearing a jersey that probably still smelled like the previous game. And he didn’t do it chasing stats. He did it chasing wins. The Lakers were losing in that game at one point. That wasn’t just a high score. That was basketball insanity, dressed in purple and gold. Why did Vanessa post it on August 1st (8/1)?

Because she’s Vanessa Bryant. Because it’s clever, meaningful, and layered. “8/1” mirrored the “81” Kobe scored. The date became the number. A symbolic wink to fans who know the legacy—and to those who might need a reminder. Also, let’s not ignore the use of jersey number 8 in the image. That’s early-Kobe. That’s the fearless, acrobatic, dunk-on-your-center Kobe. It’s the era when he was outscoring entire teams in quarters. That version of Kobe had the NBA on notice, and that “81” was the ultimate exclamation mark.

Why this wasn’t just a trip down Kobe’s memory lane

While Vanessa’s post was subtle, the timing couldn’t have been more appropriate. Because lately? Some of these media outlets have been wildin’.

Bleacher Report recently dropped an all-time NBA players list and had Kobe Bryant sitting at 11th. Eleventh. Like… after ten guys who maybe made fewer people upset in real life but never made opponents fear like Kobe did. That ranking didn’t just spark debates—it lit a fire. And former NBA stars were not having it.

On his podcast, Dwyane Wade—who faced off with Kobe for over a decade—said: “If you want to ask us hoopers who played against Kobe, we all gonna talk top three… we all.” And honestly, when Wade talks Kobe, he’s not gassing him up for headlines. That’s respect. That’s from someone who tried guarding him. Someone who had to deal with Kobe turning mid-range fadeaways into free throws and baseline post-ups into art.

Over on the Road Trippin’ podcast, Kendrick Perkins chimed in with a mic-drop of his own: “The disrespect needs to (expletive) stop… Every time I look up, it’s something negative about Kobe. Man, shut the (expletive) up. Kobe Bean Bryant was like that on both ends of the floor.” Perkins continued, putting Kobe in his personal top 10 and calling him “top-three most skilled player to ever play the game.” That’s a guy who went head-to-head in the paint with Kobe-led teams. He didn’t need highlights—he saw it up close.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 6, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) reacts after being called for a double dribble against the New Orleans Hornets during the second quarter at the New Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

Career averages?

25.0 PPG

5.2 RPG

4.7 APG

44.7% FG, 32.9% 3PT

All while being the guy for 20 years on one team. No superteams. No hopping around. Just Kobe Bryant, clocking in for two decades in the same jersey, winning five titles, one MVP, and hearts across the globe. He wasn’t built for easy. He was built for greatness. Kobe Bryant is no longer here to clap back at this new wave of legacy-revisionist journalism, but his peers are doing it for him. Loudly. Proudly. And most importantly—truthfully. And Vanessa?

She doesn’t need to say much. One perfectly chosen image, one date, one beat—and the world remembers who they’re dealing with. When Vanessa Bryant posts something, it’s never random. It’s personal, powerful, and purposeful. That “81” wasn’t just a tribute—it was a reminder. A reminder that Kobe Bryant wasn’t just great. He was different. He was the line in the sand between good and legendary. And if anyone forgot? That photo just put everyone back in their place.

Let the man rest. But don’t ever forget who he was.