Vanessa Bryant Shows Love for La La Anthony’s Latest Billboard Move After Group Chat Mute Confession

La La Anthony is over the moon — as she should be, after receiving such a special tribute! It is just one of the many thrilling new ventures that the actress is looking forward to this year. One is also her collaboration with her best friend, Kim Kardashian. While it’s unclear whether her friend Vanessa Bryant is part of it too, La La’s recent shocking confession about her besties did mention her. As the proud mother celebrated her latest achievement on Instagram, Vanessa didn’t hesitate to join in with her support.

Through life’s highs and lows, their friendship has remained strong. The Power actress made it a point to be present for her friend whenever she needed her. So, when La La shared her recent feat, the mother of four reciprocated the love. Anthony just shared a clip where she excitedly showed off a billboard featuring her face. It was for the skincare brand, Topicals. She has been candid about her psoriasis struggles and has opened up about her experience to raise awareness. Flare-ups are quite common, and this brand is exactly made for this.

Whether Anthony is officially part of the brand or not hasn’t been disclosed, but the billboard tribute is a big achievement. “LOVE THIS 🔥 Super hype to see my @topicals billboard in Brooklyn! Thank you Topicals for honoring bold, unapologetic, powerful women everywhere ❤️” Anthony captioned her post. Vanessa was quick to show love to the actress. “Congrats, beauty,” Vanessa commented along with heart emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The mother of four, who had all love and praise for Anthony in the comments section, doesn’t seem to be bothered by her friend’s recent confession, though. “Sometimes I don’t tell them, but I have them muted. You have your phone on. I cannot do that. She’s like, I don’t have my phone. But you can watch the show, and you’ll get all the good stuff there,” Anthony shared on Today. It’s mostly due to the issue with time, as while Vanessa and the other ladies are in LA, she is in New York!

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA LA (@lala) Expand Post

While the mother of one might have muted the conversation once or twice, her friends, including Kim and Vanessa, have always praised her for how she is always present for them. We will get to much more when Anthony and Kim’s Group Chat drops on Hulu.

Well, they have been friends for too long to be bothered by such confessions. Perhaps a good laugh was all they had!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Does La La Anthony talk to Vanessa Bryant every day?

The bond that Anthony shares with the Bryant family and Vanessa is very special. When the mother of four was struggling with the most difficult time after the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter passed away in a tragic accident, Anthony was always supportive of her. She called the mother of four “the strongest woman I know. I tell her all the time.”

During the COVID pandemic, when the whole world was shut down, Anthony added that she called Vanessa “every day.” She added, “And I just always say, ‘Continue to send her great energy and pray for her.’ That’s important and just trying to be a great friend.” Anthony is a great friend to Vanessa and Aunt La La to her kids.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At a time when people were stuck in their homes, such a thoughtful gesture kept hope alive. Not just Vanessa, the actress made it a point to stay in touch with others. While there might have been rivalry between Carmelo Anthony and Bryant on the court, the ladies always had a love for each other. The BMF actress has always been supportive of her friend during both the good and bad days.

Even on the busiest fashion night in May at the Met Gala, the actress didn’t forget to mention her good friend. It was Vanessa’s birthday, and she had to make it special. “Been at the MET GALA all day but still celebrating my love @vanessabrant bday!!!” Anthony wrote, along with sharing a picture of the two. And as Anthony shares, such a friendship is a rare find, and both of them truly treasure it.