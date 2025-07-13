Vanessa Bryant Swells With Love After Native Country Helps Americans Cope With Texas Floods

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has quietly evolved into a powerful force beyond the basketball world—embracing roles as a philanthropist, businesswoman, and advocate. While she may not always be front and center, sometimes it’s the quiet gestures that speak the loudest. A simple repost, a heart emoji, or a shared message of unity—Vanessa shows that compassion doesn’t always need a spotlight to make an impact.

That compassion felt especially timely this week, as the search continues in Central Texas after flash floods turned devastating over the July 4 weekend. As of Friday, more than 170 people are still unaccounted for, with at least 129 confirmed dead. The Guadalupe River swelled to near-record levels, sweeping through Kerr County in the Hill Country region, west of Austin. It’s one of the worst natural disasters to hit the area in recent memory, and emergency crews are still sifting through debris as the search enters its eighth day.

Amid the tragedy, Vanessa Bryant shared a quiet but heartfelt moment of solidarity. She reposted a message from @travly on her Instagram story, highlighting Mexico’s rescue support to Texas flood victims, adding a heart emoji. The gesture may seem small, but for Vanessa—who has deep roots in both California and Mexico—it was clearly personal. She’s long been a believer in cross-border compassion and continues to use her platform to amplify moments of unity.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women’s gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Vanessa’s love for community support isn’t new. Earlier this year, in January, she led a donation drive through the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, giving away over 8,000 pieces of apparel and sneakers to families displaced by the LA fires. “Today, @MambaMambacitaSports took our first step in supporting children and families that had to evacuate their homes due to the LA fires,” she wrote on Instagram. “There’s a long road to recovery ahead of us, so stay tuned for our ongoing efforts to help LA rebuild.” Vanessa has been at this for years—starting with the VIVO Foundation in 2007, which later became the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, offering scholarships to minority students and global youth.

Through it all, she’s continued to honor Kobe and Gigi’s legacy. She renamed the Mamba Sports Foundation to include Gigi’s nickname, created the Mambacita clothing line (with proceeds going back into the foundation), and remains actively involved with Granity Studios—Kobe’s content company behind books and the podcast The Punies. And she’s not alone in supporting Texas. The San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and the NBA Players Association have come together to pledge $2 million for flood relief. The NFL’s also stepped up, with the Falcons and the Chiefs each donating $500,000 toward recovery efforts.

Vanessa Bryant celebrates her roots with family in Mexico

Vanessa Bryant may be known to the world as the wife of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, but her story begins long before the spotlight. Born Vanessa Urbieta Cornejo in Los Angeles, she has deep Mexican roots, with a diverse heritage that also includes Irish and German ancestry. After her parents separated when she was still a child, Vanessa adopted the surname “Laine” from her stepfather. Her early life was spent in Garden Grove and Huntington Beach, California, where she was raised by her mother and step-grandfather. Her biological father eventually moved back to Mexico.

That bond with her heritage was front and center recently as Vanessa took a sun-soaked trip to Mexico with her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. The vacation looked like the perfect blend of fun and family—a piñata full of candy, al fresco dinners, and lots of laughter. Vanessa shared a reel and several pictures on Instagram, writing simply with emojis, “🇲🇽❤️🫶🏽🎉.” Natalia and Vanessa beamed the same beautiful smile in the photos, which even got love from Jessica Alba and Khloé Kardashian.

And while she might be relaxing under the Mexican sun, Vanessa has never hesitated to speak up when it matters. Back in June, as immigration stories filled headlines, she took a stand. “As a Latina, a proud Mexican American, and above all, a human being, my heart breaks for the families being torn apart,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “No matter where we come from, no matter how we got here, we all deserve to be treated with humanity and respect. 🇺🇸❤️🇲🇽.” It was a powerful reminder of just how proud she is of her roots—and how she’s raising her girls to carry that pride forward too.