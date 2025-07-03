Victor Wembanyama & Cooper Flagg Should Accept Defeat as 6x All-Star Makes Bold Claim

“I wanted to prove people wrong who didn’t think I could play at this level. I also wanted to take care of my family. It was a chance to play against the best players in the world. Mentally and physically I don’t think I was ready, but I was ready to take on the challenge.” That’s what Jermaine O’Neal said when he looked back at his choice to go straight from high school to the NBA back in 1996. He was only 17, not really ready for the tough league, but he was super determined to show everyone they were wrong. Now, at 46, that competitive fire is still burning strong. This six-time NBA All-Star, who hasn’t played professionally since 2014, just made one of the craziest claims this year.

It all started on The Dan Patrick Show. Patrick asked O’Neal, who still keeps himself in “pretty good shape,” if he could beat Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 draft pick, in a one-on-one game. O’Neal didn’t just say yes or no. He set some rules. “I didn’t say all of that,” he started, then explained. “Okay, this is what I will tell you: if we had a possession game where we were playing mid-post to post… I like my chances.” Patrick, clearly not convinced, then brought up the most powerful young big man out there: Victor Wembanyama. O’Neal didn’t even blink. “And we’re just straight post, post work? Yeah. I think I got a chance. I do. Absolutely.”

It’s a pretty wild thing for a retired player to say, isn’t it? But while O’Neal is busy talking about these imaginary post-up battles, the two young stars he called out are busy building their own big careers. It’s like the old guard passing the torch to the new, something Jermaine O’Neal has seen before. He joined the league when Michael Jordan was the undisputed king, and he played long enough to see LeBron James claim that top spot. He knows what it looks like when a new era begins, and it looks a lot like what Wembanyama and Flagg are doing right now.

Victor Wembanyama, after his season wrapped up early because of a blood clot, spent some time on a spiritual and physical journey at a Shaolin Temple in China. He practiced Kung Fu and really honed his game. Cooper Flagg, just days after being drafted, was already in Fort Worth, surprising kids at a Mavs Academy Hoop Camp. He’s clearly showing how much he cares about his new team right away. But O’Neal knows his limits, for sure.

When Patrick asked him if he could keep up with today’s stars in a full-court game, he quickly backed off, laughing. “I’m not doing that,” he said. “I’m going to lose that battle. These legs don’t have that much gas left in them.” But as it turns out, O’Neal’s main focus these days isn’t just on challenging the new generation, but on helping them grow. In fact, on that same show, when Patrick asked him directly what Cooper Flagg still needed to work on offensively, especially with legends like Carmelo Anthony also talking about Flagg developing his skills, O’Neal didn’t hold back.

“Just the shooting,” he said. “Obviously, the NBA is about shooting now. So the consistent shooting, obviously, the three-point line is a little bit deeper than the college, but I would agree with Carmelo.” And while Jermaine O’Neal was joking and offering words of wisdom, he also shared a deeply personal moment in his life.

From challenging Wembanyama and Flagg to a father’s vulnerability, the two sides of Jermaine O’Neal

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the former NBA star talked openly about moving his 19-year-old son, Jermaine O’Neal Jr., into his college apartment at SMU. It was a raw, honest look at a father’s love and pride.

“Well, my young bull has officially left the nest and is stepping into a new chapter… and chasing his dream,” O’Neal wrote. “I couldn’t be more proud of you, @jermaineonealjr. Watching you grow into the man you are today has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. You’ve worked for this moment, and now it’s time to lock in, stay focused, and continue building toward your ultimate goal.”

This public display of fatherly love is especially poignant for fans who have followed O’Neal’s career. He has been incredibly open about the pain of his own upbringing, and it’s an unfortunate story of abandonment and survival that makes his role as a father even more meaningful.

“When my mother was pregnant with me, he [father] dipped,” O’Neal revealed on a recent podcast. “Crazy story, my last name is made up… Not even his name. I’m one of 33 kids, true story. I met 17 of them when he died.” For a man who grew up without a father, being a “super present” dad for his own son is more than just a simple choice. He has broken the cycle, providing the love, support, and stability to his family that he never had.

This really shows you Jermaine O’Neal’s whole story. He’s the same guy who’s confident enough to challenge NBA stars, but also gets openly emotional about his son’s success. His confidence comes from overcoming tough times in his life and career. He went from a “scared” 17-year-old in the NBA to a proud dad whose biggest goal is to give his son a strong start. As he put it on Instagram, his journey keeps going.