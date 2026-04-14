Victor Wembanyama Tipped to Beat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP, Ex-NBA Star Explains: “League Is a Business”

It’s that time of the year again! The NBA awards have always been a debate between individual brilliance and narrative momentum. This season, Victor Wembanyama surged into the MVP conversation with momentum building around him as the ‘Next Big Thing. Interestingly, a former NBA star has the French star over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, citing three specific reasons. For him, MVP isn’t entirely about the numbers, but a business decision.

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The former NBA forward is Charlie Villanueva, who has been backing Wembanyama long before the MVP chatter. Moreover, he seriously considered the 7’5 center as the next face of the league multiple times, highlighting his global appeal and generational status. This time, appearing on the To The Baha podcast, he revealed three major reasons he believed would crown Wemby as the MVP.

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“The league is a business. You know what, y’all want to grow the league, y’all want to get better? We’ve given it to Jokic so many times, we’ve given it to SGA. We just gave it to SGA,” said the 41-year-old before posting a question forward. ‘We want to grow the league as a whole?’ Villanueva’s answer was simple. He believed board meetings finalized the MVP award.

“We’re going to sit in a meeting and say who should get the MVP? They all going to make the case, but we want to grow as a league.” And to grow the league, you need star power that can fuel the league in the years to come.

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This is where the 6’11” NBA veteran laid out his reasons, hailing Victor Wembanyama as the next MVP. “Popularity – Wemby. Jersey sales – Wemby. LeBron is going out of the league. Who’s going to be the new face of the league? Wemby. So, let’s push this narrative of giving the MVP to Wemby because the league is going to grow. Let’s give it to Wemby. I’m telling you I’m a f*****g business man.”

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In his initial argument, Villanueva pointed out a pattern in MVP discussions: repeat winners face major scrutiny despite consistent production. Similar debates surfaced last year as well, when voter fatigue began to shape the narrative surrounding Nikola Jokić‘s repeated honor.

Similarly, with Victor Wembanyama surging the MVP ladder in the last weeks, while reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is producing consistently, this hints at something noteworthy. It’s not just the performance that determines your MVP status.

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Charlie Villanueva’s first core reasons revolved around visibility and market momentum. Victor Wembanyama has been a sensation ever since he set foot in the States as an NBA rookie. Fans flooded and followed him. Moreover, every single Wemby game has the potential to become a spectacle. Thanks to his size, mobility, shot-making, and domination in the paint.

Above all, it has ultimately translated into his jersey sales, standing in the 5th spot, securing a place above LeBron James and pushing SGA and Joker down to the 8th and 10th spots.

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What about the next face of the league?

Will Victor Wembanyama become the next face of the league?

There have been multiple narratives and debates surrounding the next big thing in the league. With LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant reaching the twilight of their careers, the issue has become unresolved in the league.

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Speaking of it recently, Charlie Villanueva said, “Wemby is that dude. He’s the next one up. And I know we talked about it, the face of the league has to be an American. I was on that train, too. But then I look at him, like all the top three players are not American.”

Well, that’s true. SGA, Joker and Wemby aren’t from the States, but there’s a reason why the veteran felt it’s good for the league. “Wemby is that dude. He’s the next one up. And I know we talked about it, the face of the league has to be an American. I was on that train, too. That American s**t, that narrative is gonna stop, bro.”

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In his view, Wembanyama has international appeal, highlight-reel plays, and a rapid rise that have positioned him naturally as the next successor to carry the spotlight. Importantly, the current MVP push seems like a generational shift rather than a single-season narrative.