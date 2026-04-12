“Wemby Is That Dude”: Ex-Mavs Star Says NBA’s Face No Longer Needs to Be American

The NBA doesn’t belong to America the way it used to, and the MVP race proves it. Since James Harden won the award in 2018, international stars like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have taken over the league. Now, Victor Wembanyama is forcing his way into that same conversation, putting together a dominant season while leading the Defensive Player of the Year race and staying firmly in the MVP mix.

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Recently, former Dallas Mavericks star Charlie Villanueva made an appearance on the To The Baha podcast, and there he advocated for Wemby becoming the face of the NBA for his exceptional performances for the Spurs. He discussed how the face of the league could be American but believes that the league is going global so the Frenchman could be a great fit. “Wemby is that dude. He’s the next one up,” Villanueva stated. “And I know we talked about it the face of the league has to be an American. I was on that train, too. But then I look at it him like all the top three players are not American. The only one could might sneak up in there is Ant. Ant is marketable, he’s this he’s that he got the charisma. He got the personality. He’s great. But at the end of the day, you can’t be the face of the league and then you’re obviously not in the top five in the conversation of players. The fact that SGA, Jokic, even f—— Giannis, and f—— Wemby now….. so to me the league is going global. I’ve said this sh*t so many times. As a business man or a business, the league is business. You want somebody global being the face now. Because the game is global.”

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The shift is hard to ignore. Teams across the league are now built around international superstars, and the NBA continues to grow its global footprint because of it. Among that new wave, Wembanyama stands out as one of the most dominant players in the game today. His combination of length, mobility, and defensive instincts makes him a nightmare matchup, and his impact shows up clearly in advanced metrics, where he anchors one of the best defensive units in the league.

Just as important, Wembanyama has embraced the idea of becoming the face of the league. That separates him from players like Anthony Edwards, who has the charisma and marketability but has been more reluctant to carry that label. Edwards is putting up big numbers and keeping his team competitive, but Wembanyama’s two-way dominance and willingness to take on that spotlight give him the edge in this conversation.

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Victor Wembanyama confident of scripting history by winning the DPOY award

Wembanyama’s impact goes beyond individual accolades. He has helped turn the San Antonio Spurs into one of the top teams in the Western Conference, emerging as a legitimate title contender this season. His defensive presence alone changes games, with his ability to alter shots and protect the rim at an elite level.

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Imago Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during warmups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Recently, when asked if he would be surprised not to win Defensive Player of the Year unanimously, Wembanyama didn’t hesitate. “Yes. Yes, I would.” If that happens, he would make history, as no player has ever won the award unanimously.

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The numbers back it up. Wembanyama leads the league with 3.1 blocks per game, nearly 50 percent more than Chet Holmgren, and sits well ahead of the field in total blocks despite playing fewer games. That kind of production doesn’t just lead the league, it separates him from everyone else.

Whether the vote is unanimous or not, the award has felt locked up for months, and Wembanyama is set to join elite company in Spurs history. Only Alvin Robertson, David Robinson, and Kawhi Leonard have won Defensive Player of the Year for the franchise, highlighting a legacy of dominant defenders that Wembanyama is now continuing.

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His impact isn’t limited to defense either. Wembanyama has been firmly in the MVP race all season and even climbed to the top of the ladder at one point. While Gilgeous-Alexander is now the favorite to win back-to-back MVP awards, Wembanyama has pushed him every step of the way.

Now, with the playoffs approaching, the next step is simple. Wembanyama has already built the case as one of the league’s best players and a global superstar in the making. If he can translate that dominance into postseason success, the conversation about the face of the NBA might not be a debate for much longer.