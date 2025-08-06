Vince Carter Felt Abandoned By NBA Despite Zero Regrets about 24YO Decision

When Jaylen Brown disregarded top D1 programs to go to UC Berkeley, it raised a few eyebrows. Not everyone could understand why an immensely talented NBA prospect would prioritize education over getting noticed by scouts. Today, he lectures at Harvard and MIT, and they still don’t get it. Some don’t even get why Shaquille O’Neal, at the ripe age of 53, is choosing to get his fourth degree in sports psychology. Despite how complex it appears to understand why these NBA players and other professional athletes put their education first, none of them regret it. Especially not Vince Carter.

It was a moment that went down in history because of how unique it is. Vince Carter walked in his college graduation in full ceremony and made it back for Game 7 of the 2001 Raptors vs 76ers series. The Raptors lost, and Carter was blamed by fans. Shortly after the Raptors and Nets retired his jersey, he was on Dwyane Wade’s live podcast recording at the Fanatics Fest. D-Wade personally found it cool how he dealt with the criticism back then and asked about his mindset through that experience. As it has always been with the educators of the NBA, it was a lot of family influence.

“I come from a family of educators. Everybody in my family are all school teachers. It’s student-athlete, not athlete-student. I was always taught that,” He said. Vince’s mother, Michelle, and his stepfather, Harry Robinson, were school teachers. Through their encouragement, Carter put in the hard work at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. And not even a shot at the Eastern Conference Finals was going to come in the way of him receiving the fruits of that labor.

Jan 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Former NBA star Vince Carter speaks at a jersey retirement press conference before a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat at Barclays Center.

“Prior to me, well, realizing when graduation was, I worked my butt off for that. I’m a professional player, but I went back to school every summer to finish my degree. So, I’mma walk like everybody else.” A respectable sentiment, of course. Yet he was severely criticized for it from within the NBA circles, which still baffles him.

“Hearing some of these professional people who walked across the states to get their degree being critical about it, which was crazy to me,” Carter told Wade. He further pointed a finger at the NBA for not backing him. “Okay, fine. I didn’t get a lot of support from the league as far as here’s we always talk about ‘read to achieve.’ We’re always talking about, you know, student athlete. We always talk about this, and we’re promoted. Well, here it is, live in your face. One of your athletes doing it.”

He’s not far off. Another UNC alum by the name of Michael Jordan also returned to college and attended his graduation ceremony in 1986, the summer after his broken leg season. He just happened not to miss any playoffs for it.

During Carter’s time, some reports claimed teammates Antonio Davis and Chris Childs were upset. Other teammates supported him, though. But it couldn’t be denied he was left wide open to face the music himself. If anyone assumed it would make him regret that, they thought wrong.

Vince Carter had his defenders

The Toronto Raptors, with a star player who was Half Man, Half Amazing, were facing the Philadelphia 76ers, who had an Allen Iverson in the 2001 second round of the playoffs. In a well-matched series, the Raptors forced a Game 7. But the day before the game, Vince Carter was not with the team in Philadelphia.

Vince Carter left for the NBA draft in his junior year in 1998. He completed his final correspondence course and graduated in 2001 with a degree in Afro-American studies. Brendan Haywood, who would be selected by the Wizards in the 2001 draft, was right there with him. He had the support of the team behind this decision. He said he spoke to each teammate about going to his graduation. His coach was concerned about the criticism he’d face, but allowed it, nevertheless. The team owner, Larry Tanenbaum, exclusively gave him his second private jet for this.

Carter made it to Philly five hours before game time. He told Wade that he was actually the first person in the team meeting on the day of the game. In a neck-and-neck game, he looked nothing like the guy who scored 39 in Game 6. Not only did he miss a game-winning shot, but he also missed his first three shots, including two jumpers, before following his third miss with a tip-in. Aaron McKie even slashed past him to catch Iverson’s pass and score.

The Raptors lost 88-87 in their first-ever postseason. The blame was put on its dunking superstar, who scored 20 points on 6-for-18 shooting. Antonio Davis was seen slamming a ball in frustration. And Carter… he went out to the press conference with his head held high.

Though the criticism was deafening, it was 76ers GM Billy King who came to his rescue. “The criticism is so unjust,” King said. “He sent a great message to kids in this country.” Adrian Wojnarowski was among those in the media who applauded Carter when he said, “Did Carter cost the Raptors the game? Did he lose a bounce in his step, lose a little edge? Understand this: The greats know their body best of all. Michael Jordan played 36 holes of golf, played cards until dawn, and still dropped 40 a night.”

But apart from King and Woj, Carter was largely defenseless. Analysts claimed the jet lag of traveling between Chapel Hill and Philadelphia made him lethargic. However, his mother, Michelle famous said, “Graduations don’t win or lose games.” That meant more to Vince. He said at the Fanatics Fest, “The bigger goal is I made a promise to my mom that I would go back and get my degree if I left school early, which I did after junior year. Not only did that I fulfill it. I’m going to finish the job, right? That was finishing the job for me.”

So Vince Carter never won an NBA championship to display. But he proudly shows off that degree he poured his blood, sweat, and tears into his house. Two decades later, he comfortably maintains that if he got a do-over, he’d still choose to put on those Carolina Blue robes and earn his stripes.