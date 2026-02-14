Vince Carter Sends Firm Message to Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and More Over NBA All-Star Game

While the NBA tweaks the All-Star format year after year, one problem refuses to go away: fans are tuning out. Last season’s game drew just 4.7 million viewers, one of the lowest marks in league history. Two decades ago, the 2003 All-Star Game pulled in 10.8 million. By 2024, viewership had been cut nearly in half, with reports showing roughly 5.5 million average viewers.

At the center of the frustration is a familiar complaint – effort. Many fans feel the game has become more of a showcase than a competition, more trick shots than intensity. And as the numbers slide, the pressure on the league’s biggest names continues to grow. That’s what made the Rising Stars competition feel different.

Coaching one of the teams, Vince Carter didn’t treat it like a glorified exhibition. After his squad edged out Team Melo 25–24 in a tightly contested final, Carter made his message clear: “This means everything, and the one thing that we all got to say to them is that this is an opportunity to set the tone and set the tone for the weekend.” Carer said it post the NBA Rising Star finals, where his team came out on top.

“What we want to set the tone for Sunday and show everybody what they have for their opportunity to play on All-Star Sunday sometime.” The competitive fire was on full display as the rookies, sophomores, and G-League standouts battled it out. Rising Stars MVP VJ Edgecombe echoed that sentiment afterward, emphasizing that the group wanted to make the game “fun” but also “worth your time” for fans watching at home.

It served as a sharp contrast to the criticism surrounding the main event.

As viewership numbers continue to dip, the debate over player effort has intensified. And now some of the league’s biggest stars are calling each other out. Kevin Durant grabbed headlines when he shifted the focus of the conversation toward international superstars Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, questioning whether they compete hard enough in the All-Star Game.

“If you look at Luka and Jokic in the All-Star Game… they don’t care about the game at all,” Durant said, suggesting critics are quick to target veteran American stars while overlooking others.

The format this year remains similar: 3 teams compete, and the 2 best go to the finals. But this year we will have two American teams and one World team. Since the debate is about the effort players put in during the marquee game, KD questioned the two biggest stars’ efforts.

Team world responds amid Kevin Durant drama

“You should ask the Europeans and the World team if they’re going to compete,” Durant said via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. “If you look at Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic now, let’s go back and look at what they do in the All-Star Game…. They’re shooting from half court. But you’ve got to worry about the old heads playing hard? I can read between the lines, bro. It’s just an overall topic that everybody’s been talking about.”

While the two players haven’t shared their thoughts on this, their teammates have. Yes, they are not going to slow down. “I’ve seen (it), and obviously, it hasn’t been competitive,” Victor Wembanyama stated a few days ago that he won’t accept those excuses.”I’ve always thought myself that, if I was in there, I’m never stepping on to the court to lose. Or not caring.”

Similarly, playing in his first All-Star game, Jamal Murray echoed the same sentiment. “I’d rather go on vacation if that’s the basketball we’re gonna be playing,” the Denver Nuggets star said about the NBA’s marquee event.

Now the question remains, the efforts of the rising stars like Vince Carter’s team and the comments from KD, Wemby, and Murray will actually lead to a better product for the fans.