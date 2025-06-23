Viral Allen Iverson Encounter Sparks Demand for Cooper Flagg to Snatch Deal Ace Bailey Missed Out On

Few players have transformed the game quite like Allen Iverson. Over 14 seasons with teams like the Sixers and Nuggets, he averaged 26.7 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.2 steals across 914 games. He was an 11-time All-Star, won Rookie of the Year, earned an MVP, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. AI didn’t just play—he changed the culture. So, when he takes a moment to praise a rising star? That’s rare. And it says a lot.

Cooper Flagg touched down in New York for draft week, and all eyes are on him (naturally). The 18-year-old Duke phenom is expected to go No. 1 overall to Dallas after a monster season that somehow lived up to the hype. He led Duke to 35 wins, a Final Four, and even snagged the Wooden Award. And by Sunday? He was already making headlines, thanks to a viral moment with none other than Allen Iverson at ‘Fanatics Fest’.

A now-viral Instagram video captured the moment everyone’s been talking about—Cooper Flagg and Allen Iverson, face to face. And AI was all in. “That’s a bad dude right there. That’s a bad guy,” Iverson said with a smile, clearly hyped to meet the Duke star. He walked right up to Flagg like a proud big brother, adding, “What’s up, baby! How you doing? You excited? Good luck—do what you do, man. I love watching you play.”

Cooper Flagg isn’t just carrying his game to the NBA—he’s bringing a whole town with him. The 18-year-old star hails from Newport, Maine, and he’s never shied away from his roots. That small-town pride and humble attitude showed all season at Duke, and now, as he steps into the biggest week of his life, it’s still front and center.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allen Iverson Videos (@alleniversonhighlights) Expand Post

Fresh off his arrival in New York for the draft, Flagg spoke to Athlon Sports and couldn’t hide his excitement. “I’m excited—should be a fun week, filled with a bunch of events,” he said. “I feel blessed to be here. It means a lot. A bunch of my family and friends are making the trip up from Maine to celebrate. Hopefully, I’ll hear my name called. It’s just a really cool and special experience.”

And yet, for all the emotion and excitement, it didn’t take long for fans—and sneaker insiders—to zero in on something bigger: what Flagg’s viral moment with Iverson might mean off the court. Namely, could he become the new face of Reebok?

If Flagg does end up repping the Vector? He won’t be Reebok’s first choice—but he might be their most important. Just last year, the brand tried to land a generational talent in Ace Bailey, who’s now projected to go top-5 in this year’s draft. Bailey had it all—explosive numbers at Rutgers, massive NIL value, and superstar upside. But when Reebok made their move? The deal fizzled.

On Netflix’s Power Moves, Shaq opened up about the miss. “Had the opportunity to sign Ace Bailey, but he’s a very expensive ticket,” he said. “Now it’s just back to the drawing board.” Bailey eventually inked with Nike, joining a stacked roster of future stars. For Reebok, it was a gut punch.

Which brings us back to Flagg. Viral hype, MVP credentials, and a personality that’s already won over legends like Iverson? No wonder fans are already dreaming up Reebok 2.0—with Cooper Flagg at the center.

Fans react to Allen Iverson meeting Cooper Flagg

It started with a simple Instagram video—Allen Iverson dapping up Cooper Flagg at Fanatics Fest—and fans immediately lit up the comments section. One user summed it up perfectly: “Iverson ALWAYS show luv to the younger generation. He is not a ‘get off my lawn, we did it this way’ type of ninja.” And honestly? They’re right. AI has always shown love to those coming up behind him. After all, he was that kid once. Growing up in Hampton, Virginia, surrounded by poverty, violence, and drugs, Iverson leaned on sports to escape. “With me, they see that same never-say-die attitude that they live with every day. I’m fortunate and I see that kids and grown-ups look up to me,” he once said. He’s more than a legend—he’s living proof that survival and success can go hand-in-hand.

Another fan cracked, “Love it, 3 daps in one exchange is classic Unc.” And let’s be real—Iverson is giving classic uncle energy. He just turned 50, still radiates cool, and happens to be sitting on a $32 million trust fund from Reebok that matures in five years. He’s now the global ambassador and VP of Reebok, working alongside Shaquille O’Neal, who serves as president. That kind of influence in the sneaker world doesn’t just fade—it shifts culture. And with Iverson publicly vibing with Flagg? Fans are reading between the lines.

“Wouldn’t be bad if he strapped on a pair of Reebok’s as well,” another fan commented. “Remember @theofficialai3 is the Global Ambassador for Reebok.” They’re already imagining Flagg in the signature kicks. But there’s a catch. Cooper signed a multi-year sneaker deal with New Balance before his freshman season at Duke. “The connection with New Balance as a family company and a company with Maine roots means a lot to me,” Flagg told ESPN. “My mom used to go to the tent sale for back-to-school shopping there when we were kids. That really aligns the brand with my roots.”

Still, fans noticed he was wearing Nike sneakers during the NCAA Tournament. Why? Because Duke is a Nike-sponsored school, and since 1992, that deal requires all athletes to wear Nike gear during team events. So… who knows what’s next? Some fans took it a step further.

“Maybe he will sign with Reebok. They looking for the next player to rep them,” one person speculated. But recent history’s been rocky. As y’all saw above, Ace Bailey was a miss. Another disappointment? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who re-upped with Converse in a deal reportedly worth $15 million and became Creative Director of Converse Basketball. And how did that affect Shaq?

“Not signing SGA kind of hurt me personally,” Shaq admitted in Power Moves. “It’s personal because it’s a challenge, and I don’t like feelings.” Perhaps that’s why this fan urged, “Get him to Reebok!”

But now? With Flagg on the board and his draft night around the corner, the sneaker chessboard might shift again. And if fans have their way, Cooper Flagg might just be Reebok’s next power move.

