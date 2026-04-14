Viral Pacers Girlfriend Backtracks After Calling Shaquille O’Neal “Creepy Horny Uncle” in Deleted Post

The Pacers’ celebrity couple is now facing the side effects of viral fame. A regular couple’s spat getting captured on the Pacers’ cam turned two fans, Grace and Michael into Internet celebrities over night. From local interviews, they ended up on primetime on ESPN chatting with the Inside Guys. Amid all the humor and hilarity that’s signature to Inside the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal created their second viral moment. But their reaction to meeting NBA royalty has gone sideways leading Grace to defend herself and Shaq.

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What began as a lighthearted invitation to discuss her courtside “What the f*** are you talking about?” moment devolved into a series of sharp social media exchanges. Shaq not only figured out their lie about the social dilemma of liberal arts, but kinda-sorta put pressure on Michael to propose to Grace live on air. The couple tactfully got out of it using the humor they’re getting popular for.

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Grace, who’s gained over 71 thousand followers overnight posted what was meant to be sarcastic reactions to her appearance on Inside the NBA. “Shaq was like a creepy horny uncle trying to embarrass his nephew,” she wrote in a post that has since been deleted, “and i went along with it until the bit got embarrassing…”

She also took a hilarious jab at the Inside Guys’ tendency to do everything but talk basketball. “I’m glad my bf got to meet the people whose videos he shows me constantly but God i am ready to be done with Sports people. I have found u generally exhausting and, forgive me for saying so, I mean this respectfully, not smart in the ways that matter to me.”

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Despite her humor, her tweet was seriously misconstrued. Some interpreted that Grace felt uncomfortable with Shaq’s pushy comedy. Because of the backlash being sent the big guy’s way, Grace deleted those posts and swiftly retracted her comments with another statement.

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“I am a private person that has been thrown into the public eye unexpectedly and am doing my best to navigate it with good humor. The two of us had a wonderful time on the show – Shaq did absolutely nothing to make us uncomfortable and I do not view him as ‘creepy’ at all. I was attempting a joke about my flustered reaction in the midst of a high pressure situation. We have nothing but admiration and appreciation for the hosts hospitality and the joy they’ve brought us over the years. Go Pacers.”

She doubled down on the outrageous misinterpretation by resharing several funny posts talking about how she was misinterpreted.

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Pacers couple won over Shaquille O’Neal and Inside the NBA

The Inside the NBA guy reinforced the sentiment that they don’t watch games when Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny “The Jet” Smith told Ernie Johnson they had no idea about the viral Pacers couple. One half of the duo, Michael, though was a big fan. That’s why the opportunity to come on the show meant a lot to him, as per Grace.

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The guys prodded them about what Michael said that prompted Grace’s iconic reaction. He claimed it was, “the rigors of a liberal arts education” and the job market. Shaq called cap and Michael and Grace admitted it was indeed a cover up and they had no intention to reveal the real argument.

O’Neal also mistakenly referred to Grace as Michael’s “wife.” When she corrected him, the big guy dropped a huge demand. “If you ask her to marry you right now, I’ll buy the engagement ring.”

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Grace tactfully shut down a proposal live. But the couple got standing promises from Shaq, Chuck, Kenny and Ernie that if a wedding does happen, the Inside Guys will be present.

She’d go on to post her hilarious first impressions about the basketball giants as someone who has no clue about sports. The fallout has now led to a statement defending Shaq from her.

She’s also been dealing with some negativity herself. Grace however has been responding to trolls with grace and humor. At the end of the day, her popularity continues to soar and Pacers nation loves their own little power couple.