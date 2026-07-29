VJ Edgecombe Will Be Traded to Rockets Due to LeBron James Joining 76ers, Predicts Jason Williams

LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers was meant to turn the team into instant championship favorites, but after the dust settled, most are wondering how this rotation would work. Former NBA champion Jason Williams isn’t fully convinced about the fit. On the Hoopin’ ‘n Hollerin’ podcast, Williams dropped a bold trade prediction that would be a direct result of the Bron acquisition.

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Analyzing the blockbuster addition on the podcast, he warned that Philadelphia’s roster construction flaws will force them to move rookie star VJ Edgecombe. He zeroed in on a fundamental concern that he believes the media and fans are overlooking: board control.

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Williams questioned on the podcast, “Who going to rebound for him [LeBron James] though?”

When the podcast hosts suggested that the rest of the Sixers’ unit would simply crash the glass, Williams remained stuck in his skepticism. The host quickly brought up VJ Edgecombe as an impactful contributor, but Williams immediately pushed back with a surprising prognosis about the young guard’s future in Philadelphia.

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“VJ Edgecombe ain’t even going to be on the floor now,” Williams claimed, but when another guest claimed the player will be on the floor, Williams hit back, saying:

“Yeah. For the Rockets, come trade time. They’re going to have to get rid of him to get some rebounders.”

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When the host expressed shock at the idea of trading Edgecombe, who’s been a miracle to the team, for frontcourt help, Williams doubled down on his impending trade timeline.

That said, Williams clarified during the discussion that emphasis on Philly’s missing rebounder didn’t stem from any personal bias against James.

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“I’m the biggest LeBron guy you’ll ever meet, dog,” Williams clarified but added, “No, I don’t want to leave with that. I’m getting straight to the truth.”

The podcast crew debated how Philadelphia’s newly formed superteam, featuring James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown, stacks up against historical powerhouse squads.

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While the podcast hosts argued that Philadelphia boasts superior top-to-bottom talent on paper, Williams maintained that theoretical talent means little without functional balance on the floor. He argued that Edgecombe, despite his massive potential, becomes the most logical trade chip if Philadelphia experiences any midseason skid and needs to address its frontcourt depth.

The Sixers now face immense pressure to prove that their star-studded starters can gel, protect the rim, and clean the glass. If rebounding issues surface as the regular season unfolds, Williams believes that the 76ers won’t hesitate to put Edgecombe on the market to land the missing pieces for a championship run.