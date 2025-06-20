Vlade Divac Breaks Silence After Hospitalization With Urgent Update on Emergency Hip Surgery

The name Vlade Divac carries more than Hall of Fame credentials. It represents a bridge between continents, a legacy and style that went on to change the modern NBA center forever. Long before international players like Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic became global icons, Divac paved the way with a brand of basketball that was equal parts finesse and toughness. His impact extended beyond his on-court magic; it redefined that foreign talent cannot just only survive the competitive drive of the NBA, but they can also thrive.

That’s why the basketball world held its breath when news broke of Divac’s emergency surgery following a motorcycle accident in Montenegro. For a legend whose resilience was always quietly undeniable, the update mattered deeply as the whole basketball fraternity awaited. At 57, he remains a prominent figure not just for Serbia, but for generations of fans who saw him as the face of European grit in the NBA’s golden age.

On Instagram, Divac offered a calm reassurance: “Thank you everyone for your messages and phone calls. I’m doing well and moving forward!” Even though it was short, his message came after doctors confirmed that the former Kings and Lakers big man had broken his hip and needed surgery right away. The accident occurred near the Adriatic coast, and Divac is reportedly in a stable condition under close medical supervision in Risan, Montenegro.

(This is a developing story)