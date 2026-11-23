Nikola Jokic has redefined what an NBA center can do offensively. With three MVP awards, a championship, and a Finals MVP already on his resume, the Denver Nuggets superstar has become one of the greatest big men the league has ever seen. His ability to score with pristine touch, control the pace, and create opportunities for teammates has made him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

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But Jokic’s style did not come out of nowhere. Long before the Serbian center became the face of the modern playmaking big man, another European center was already showcasing many of those same qualities in the NBA, according to Tristan Thompson, a champion with the Cavaliers in 2016.

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During a recent conversation, the 6-foot-10 big man was asked to name the toughest players he had ever guarded. While he mentioned Stephen Curry as one of the best overall players he faced, his answer for the most difficult big man might surprise some fans. Thompson named former Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, explaining that his combination of size, shooting, passing, and footwork made him an unusually difficult matchup.

“Marc was tough for me because he was seven foot, but he was almost like Joker before Joker because he could pass the ball. He could shoot from deep. Great footwork, post work,” Thompson said in an interview.

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He then offered a fitting description of the connection between the two centers. “I like to say that Marc Gasol walked so Joker can run.”

Defending big men like Gasol was a new experience for Thompson. Standing at 7 feet tall, the Spaniard had the physical presence to operate in the post, but his skill set extended well beyond scoring near the basket.

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During his prime with Memphis, Gasol became one of the league’s most complete centers. He could use his size and footwork to score against opposing big men, but he was equally comfortable facilitating from the high post and finding teammates cutting toward the basket.

That playmaking ability made him particularly difficult to defend. Centers could not simply focus on protecting the rim because Gasol could read defensive rotations and punish opponents for leaving teammates open.

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His shooting also became an increasingly important part of his game. Gasol gradually developed into a legitimate threat from beyond the arc, finishing the 2016-17 season shooting 38.8% from three-point range on 268 attempts. The following season, he made 109 three-pointers, further expanding his offensive versatility.

Thompson, whose game was built around rebounding, physical defense, and protecting the paint, had to deal with a center who could pull him away from the basket while still possessing the strength and footwork to attack inside.

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Gasol’s accomplishments reflected how effective that skill set was. He earned three All-Star selections, made two All-NBA teams, and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2013. He later added an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Gasol’s influence becomes even more interesting when compared with what Jokic has accomplished. Both players combine traditional center skills with the ability to function as offensive playmakers, but Jokic has taken that combination to an extraordinary level.

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The Nuggets superstar is not simply a center who can pass. He is the engine of Denver’s offense, capable of controlling possessions, manipulating defenders, and creating scoring opportunities for teammates from virtually anywhere on the floor.

His resume already places him among the greatest players in NBA history. Jokic has won three regular-season MVP awards, an NBA championship, and the 2023 Finals MVP award. He has also earned eight All-Star selections and eight All-NBA honors.

During the 2023 playoffs, which led to the Nuggets’ first championship, Jokic averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. He demonstrated just how much influence a center can have on every aspect of a team’s offense.

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Gasol never reached the same individual heights, but Thompson’s comparison highlights how the former Grizzlies star helped showcase the possibilities of a more versatile center. His ability to pass, shoot, and score in the post made him a difficult matchup long before those qualities became central to how fans evaluate elite big men.

For Thompson, Gasol was the toughest big man he ever had to guard because he could hurt opponents in so many different ways. Jokic has taken those qualities and developed them into one of the most dominant offensive skill sets the NBA has ever seen.