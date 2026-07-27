“Want Him to Go to the G League”: Charles Barkley and Overly Critical NBA Legends Slammed Over LeBron James

In the middle of July, Charles Barkley insisted LeBron James had only one honorable choice left. Return to Cleveland and stop chasing stacked teams. Instead, LeBron made his long-awaited move to Philadelphia. Barkley’s criticism only grew louder. But as the debate exploded, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst fired back with one question that nobody seemed able to answer.

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“Does Charles Barkley have a point? Well, Charles very clearly was speaking as a Hall of Famer, Top-75 player. He’s talking about what his and his peers’ viewpoints are. And I can’t speak to that. That’s what Charles is saying he views it as,” Windhorst fired on Get Up.

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The insider acknowledged that the Miami Heat was the only clear example of LeBron intentionally joining a ready-made powerhouse with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. However, he argued the same logic did not apply afterward. Cleveland had missed four straight postseasons before adding Kevin Love, while the LA Lakers were rebuilding in their post-Kobe Bryant era. Therefore, needed a complete roster overhaul before becoming title contenders with Anthony Davis in the 2019-20 season.

“In this situation, if he didn’t go to Philly, where did Charles or the legends want him to go? Do they want him to go to the G League?” Brian Windhorst asked, frustrated.

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He further added, “Because if he went to Cleveland, is that team stacked? Is Miami with Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo- is that team stacked? Jokic and Jamal Murray- is that team stacked?” Windy went on, “Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert? I don’t know. He left Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Is that not it? I don’t understand the premise of the complaint.”

Windhorst’s logic is simple. LeBron James would have joined a talented roster regardless of where he signed. For example, Miami features Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Meanwhile, Cleveland boasts Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Jarrett Allen. Likewise, Minnesota has Anthony Edwards, Denver relies on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and the Bay still features Stephen Curry. Doesn’t every one of these teams already boast elite talent?

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Charles Barkley’s “stacking” comment on LeBron James’ Philadelphia move

To be fair, LeBron James’ choice of team wasn’t particularly surprising. Especially when you look at the talent they have on the starting four. Joel Embiid, the 2023 MVP. Jaylen Brown, the 2024 Finals MVP. Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe they youngsters setting the stage to carry forward the Sixers’ name. This roster is convincing enough, to be honest. However, James’ decision didn’t sit well with Barkley.

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Appearing on The Stephen A. Show, he said, “The number one knock on LeBron for older guys like myself has always been, ‘Yo, man, you always stacking your team.’ He stacked in Miami, Cleveland, LA. Now he’s stacking it in Philly. So, to me, I’m going to still have the same criticism I’ve always had. He’s always stacked his team.”

At this stage, Barkley appears more focused on LeBron James’ history than his current decision. In fact, the 63-year-old didn’t hide his disappointment over the 41-year-old not going back to Cleveland. “Because he has no natural affiliation with Philly. I’m surprised,” he said. Well, he doesn’t have any affiliation with the Warriors either. Yet rumors and speculation didn’t stop connecting him.

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Well, LeBron is now a Sixer and there is nothing much that can be done about it. So even if the NBA legends truly want him to go to the G League… that might not be possible.