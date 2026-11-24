When Draymond Green slapped the ‘loser’ label on players whose resumes didn’t have championships, he met with pushback. But the latest comes from inside the Dub family. Former Golden State Warriors guard, “We Believe” Warriors icon, and Green’s former podcast co-host, Baron Davis, stepped onto Gil’s Arena on Monday and dismantled Green’s habit of dismissing ringless veterans as “losers.”

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Green’s years-long feud with Phoenix Suns legend Eddie A. Johnson escalated into a new tirade where words were exchanged on X, podcasts, media and even personal texts. While Green and the Warriors edged out the Boston Celtics 88–87 on Sunday, Green used his postgame press conference to claim, “It’s always the losers and the guys who just didn’t quite do it,” who debate his basketball resume.

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When this debate inevitably spilled onto Gil’s Arena, where Gilbert Arenas and Baron Davis had a similar argument about ring culture with Iman Shumpert, BD wasn’t having it, pointing out that Johnson’s track record, which has a Sixth Man of the Year Award and career scoring records, is hardly the track record of a loser.

“I just don’t like the loser thing, man. I think when you get into, ‘we’ve all played, it takes greatness to get into the league, it takes some hard work, not everybody going to win, there is only one champion.’ So I don’t like the loser thing,” Davis said, and joked, “Because if Michael Jordan called us a loser, I can deal with that; if Kobe [Bryant] called us a loser, I can deal with that.”

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Davis stressed that he respects Green’s four championship rings, yet he believes labeling accomplished veterans as “losers” unfairly moves the goalposts.

Fan Pulse STEPHEN A. HAD OLD LEBRON FOOTAGE READY. IS THAT FAIR GAME? Yes. If it's public footage, it's fair game. No. Digging up old clips is just petty. Only if it proves a point about basketball. If you're threatening to expose it, show us the footage! 92FAFA5 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

“We move the goalpost. And this is a matter of that right now. Because what Dray is saying is like none of the greats is talking s—- about him. People who have opinions, who are great players, Eddie Johnson, great f—-ing player, an incredible player. Draymond, great player, incredible player. But I don’t think nobody is like losers. Yeah, you win championships, this man went to four conference finals. You can’t call that man a loser. He didn’t win a championship; he’s not a champion,” Davis said.

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Davis then cut even deeper, drawing a sharp distinction between complementary pieces on dynastic rosters and the franchise stars fans actually pay to watch.

“I think there’s champions and non-champions, but overall, I just don’t think that this s—- just be getting petty and you move the goalpost because everybody had a way of judging. Like, I got my own way of judging people like I like people based on if you had game or not. Don’t give a f—- about your stats… if I look at your game and I’ll watch you play like, am I gonna turn off the TV or l’m like, oh, I’m intrigued… oh, I like watching this team play, and I like how this guy plays for this team. Now, you’re a key piece to the championship team, but you ain’t the main motherf—-er I’m watching. I’m over here to watch the top dog.”

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It doesn’t take much to infer who the ‘top dog’ Davis is referring to and who Draymond Green is. But Davis makes a nuanced distinction between accomplished players who didn’t win a championship and the credibility they earned.

“So you learn to appreciate everybody because everybody is winners, they are champions, and if you don’t win a championship. Like that don’t mean you can’t talk to champions in a certain fashion; I don’t agree with that. At the end of the day, the NBA you get judged on your individual accolades when you walk away and then the respect that your peers have for you,” Davis explained.

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And that’s saying something, considering Baron Davis did build enough credibility to co-host Draymond’s podcast for a season.

He isn’t the only one who had a problem with the label. Kendrick Perkins and Raymond Felton were among those who pushed back on Green’s comments on Johnson.

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Davis’ comments followed a heated weekend clash between Green and Johnson on multiple platforms. The argument began after Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke on 95.7 The Game. Kerr acknowledged that Green’s offensive impact drops sharply whenever Stephen Curry is sidelined, as Curry has been since November 11.

“It really does change everything. And look, Draymond’s aware of that, Steph’s aware of that, so am I. We’ve matched every one of their minutes together in the early part of the season until Steph went out,” Kerr, Johnson’s one-time teammate, said. “They play the most beautiful two-man game, but when Steph goes out it really limits Draymond’s impact offensively. There’s no question. And so we’re trying to sort through that and figure it out.”

Johnson, who’d been commenting on Green’s recent on-court issues, including an ejection since the season began, responded to Kerr’s comments on X and questioned Green’s Hall of Fame case.

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“Name me a Potential Hall Of Fame player that will have that statistical personal Resume going into the Hall,” Johnson wrote. “Then you have players like Mark Aguirre, Tom Chambers, Shawn Marion, and Kevin Johnson not get in?”

Green shot back on X by mocking Johnson for leaving his own name off the list. “Hahaha you named a bunch of players not named Eddie 🤣🤣🤣. Making it me vs them not changing your life Ed,” Green replied.

Johnson held firm in his next post, arguing, “My life is good, Draymond. Thanks for checking🙏🏿 I named Aguirre, Chambers, Marion and KJ for a reason. Your defense and impact on winning are part of your case. So here’s the individual basketball question. How do you weigh that against the individual résumés of those four guys who could actually carry a team if the star player they played with is injured? Check my resume, even I did that many times. I got more players for you if you want? Just doing my job bro as an analyst. Isn’t that your main job now and basketball is only when Curry plays?”

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Green escalated the back-and-forth by targeting Johnson’s years as a bench scorer and his lack of All-Star selections.

“I checked your resume like you told me Eddie. After your first 4 years, you found a role of coming off the bench to add some bench scoring. That’s a great ROLE! You retired with the most points scored to never be an All-Star. That right there would say to me that scoring isn’t the only way to make an impact,” Green posted with a screengrab of Johnson’s Wikipedia page.

“I was also ready to applaud you for being a 2x all star but that was the Other Eddie Johnson, and I didn’t want to disrespect my elder. So not only are you not the best Eddie Johnson to play in the NBA… your career highlights as a broadcaster is highlighted by a back and forth with me today. Hopefully I just carried you to that Hall as least.”

Bringing up the ‘Other Eddie Johnson’ could be considered a low blow, given how much that other player’s off-court controversies hurt Eddie A. Johnson. Johnson pulled out his full statistical ledger before Sunday’s tipoff to clap back, too.

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“Scoring is one way to impact winning. I hit game-winners, was a key piece on four conference finals teams, and averaged about 22 points in 28 minutes the year I won Sixth Man of the Year,” Johnson wrote. “I scored over 20,000 points including the playoffs, retired as the 22nd-highest scorer in NBA history, and played in 94% of my teams’ games over 17 NBA seasons. I was a go-to player on every team I played for. My teammates counted on me to lead, show up, and deliver with the game on the line. You said ‘role’ like it was an insult. Of all people, I figured you’d know better.”

Hours later, Green backed up his talk on the floor against Boston with nine points, six rebounds, and three assists, and locked up Jayson Tatum on the final possession to secure an 88–87 victory that snapped Golden State’s five-game losing streak without Curry. Even Celtics announcers blamed Eddie A. Johnson for lighting a fire under Green.

Yet it was Green’s postgame press conference that drew pushback. “I’m always going to do what’s needed. I’ve always been that guy who does what’s needed, and that’ll never change. If people want to debate what they think I should do, you notice it’s never really the greats debating, and it’s never the winners debating. It’s always the losers and the guys who just didn’t quite do it,” Green said. “So let them debate. It’s good for, what is it? Edification. That’s edification. Check it out. Download it where you get your podcasts today.”

That patronizing plug was not the worst thing in his comments. In one presser, Green riled up NBA legends whose lack of chip is the chip on their shoulder. Now it remains to be seen if he’ll respond to his former co-host and the backlash all around.