The Sacramento Kings‘ disappointing start to the 2026-27 NBA season has put head coach Doug Christie under the spotlight. With the franchise struggling to find consistency, speculation about potential replacements has started to circulate, bringing up several familiar names from around the league, including a former Warriors legend.

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An Instagram post shared by Basketball Forever named Mark Jackson as a possible candidate to replace Doug Christie if the Kings choose to move on from him. Jackson’s name resurfaced after NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the league’s coaching circles viewed him and Tom Thibodeau as potential “down-the-road candidates” for the Kings, who have a 1-12 record.

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Jackson’s connection to Sacramento is not entirely new. He was one of three finalists for the Kings’ head coaching vacancy in 2022, alongside Mike Brown and Steve Clifford. Majority owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly preferred Jackson, but the franchise ultimately hired Brown, who had been an assistant with the Warriors.

While having one of the league’s worst starts, the organization is also mindful of rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr.’s development. That history, combined with Jackson’s experience developing a young Golden State core, made his name an understandable inclusion in the latest coaching rumors.

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Jackson last coached in the NBA during the 2013-14 season, when he guided the Warriors to a 51-31 record and its second consecutive playoff appearance. Golden State eventually lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, but Jackson’s tenure helped establish the foundation for the franchise’s rise into a championship contender.

Across three seasons, Jackson compiled a 121-109 regular-season record and a 9-10 postseason record. He also played a significant role in the early development of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who became two of the defining players of Golden State’s championship era.

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The Warriors dismissed Jackson in May 2014 and hired Steve Kerr to replace him. Kerr took the same core to a championship in his first season, beginning a dynasty that produced four titles between 2015 and 2022.

Jackson, meanwhile, returned to ESPN as an NBA analyst shortly after his departure from Golden State. He spent the following years at ESPN working alongside Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy on the network’s premier broadcast team, covering regular-season games, the playoffs, and the NBA Finals.

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His broadcasting career with ESPN ended in July 2023 when the network let him go amid a major round of talent layoffs. Since then, he has been away from NBA coaching sidelines for more than 12 years.

Jackson’s coaching credentials and experience with young players could make him an intriguing option for a franchise looking for an established voice. His Warriors tenure included the development of a core that eventually became one of the most successful groups in modern NBA history.

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However, returning to an NBA head coaching position after more than a decade away would present a different challenge. The league has evolved considerably since Jackson last coached, with new offensive systems, roster-building approaches, and expectations surrounding player development changing the coaching landscape.

His previous connection with Ranadive and Sacramento’s 2022 coaching search also explains why Jackson’s name has surfaced whenever the Kings are linked to a potential coaching change.

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With the Kings in the deep end at the moment, their coaching situation will definitely be one to monitor. It remains to be seen if they will move on from Doug Christie.