“Was Going to Put Him Through the Locker” – Lakers Legend Recalls Ugly Scene With Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban had turned the Dallas Mavericks into the center of his universe. Many players often credit him with the reason behind their joining the organization. At the same time, everyone knew how involved the former majority owner was with the team. And this often caused locker room drama as LA Lakers legend Lamar Odom narrated on Cousins with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Odom recalls the moment Mark Cuban kicked him in the locker room to grab his attention — and says he was ready to swing if Carter hadn’t stepped in to cool him down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Man, this white man got it in his heart to get his point across. He needs to kick me in my shin. You know, Mark Cuban, time has passed. I forgive you,” Odom shared. “But if it wasn’t for your cousin sitting right next to you right here, I was going to put him through the locker and wash the lockers with him. Yo, I was going to wash the locker room with him.”

The former NBA champion simply expressed lingering frustration over the incident, saying Mark Cuban went too far by kicking him to make a point. Odom admitted he was furious at the time and would have physically confronted Cuban if Vince Carter hadn’t intervened and calmed him down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, like many players, including Vince Carter, Mark Cuban was the reason behind Lamar Odom’s move to the Mavericks. However, the stay was short-lived and tense. Moreover, Odom moved out within a season. Thus ending a bitter phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Mark Cuban and Lamar Odom’s rift

Lamar Odom and Mark Cuban shared a short and tense chapter during Odom’s 2012 spell with the Dallas Mavericks. Odom arrived through a trade from the Lakers on an $8.9 million deal, yet he entered camp physically out of shape and emotionally drained. He was battling deep personal pain, including the murder of his cousin and a tragic car accident involving a teenager. Initially, Mark Cuban showed compassion. However, patience faded as Odom struggled to adjust behind Dirk Nowitzki and failed to find clarity in his role.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the court, the numbers told a harsh story. Odom averaged career lows of 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 20.5 minutes across 50 games. Consequently, frustration mounted. Cuban reportedly lashed out during a timeout, shouting that Odom was a waste of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Oct. 14, 2015 – Los Angeles, California, MEXICO – Lamar Odom, 35, former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday, October 13, 2015 at the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada. FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers’ Lamar Odom controls the ball during the first half of the game against the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, California Friday 3 December 2010. (Credit Image: © Prensa Internacional via ZUMA Wire) (Newscom TagID: zumaamericasthirteen675679.jpg) [Photo via Newscom] ZUMAPRESS/NEWSCOM, Prensa Internacional

ADVERTISEMENT

After a decade, it looks like Lamar Odom is finally forgiving Mark Cuban for everything that went down between them. However, the short tenure of both individuals is marred by harsh words and memories that aren’t beautiful.