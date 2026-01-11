Washington Army National Guard Pays Tribute to Lenny Wilkens Months After His Passing

The Godfather of Seattle, 3x Hall of Famer, philanthropist, and NBA legend are some of the titles that can be used to define Lenny Wilkens’ legacy. The basketball world received the grieving news of his passing on November 9. He passed away peacefully at the age of 88, as Steve Kerr and LeBron James, among others, led the tribute. Last month, even the Washington Army National Guard honored the former Army officer.

Amid Lenny Wilkens’ career full of achievements and honor, one that many overlook is his time in the forces. “Not a lot of people knew that Coach Wilkens was in the Army,” said Jim Ocon, a family friend of the Wilkens family. “So many people came up to me afterward and had no idea that the legendary coach had served in the Army.”

During the small family funeral at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Bellevue, the Washington Army National Guard supported the ceremony. They served as pallbearers, presented the U.S. flag to the family, and assisted with additional honors. The Seattle legend bridged his military duty with basketball excellence. After entering the NBA in 1960 with the St. Louis Hawks, he was commissioned as a U.S. Army second lieutenant and served from 1961 to 1962 at Fort Lee, Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a 1999 interview with the Basketball Hall of Fame, Wilkens credited the Army, especially his senior noncommissioned officers, with shaping his leadership philosophy. He often spoke about the discipline, teamwork, and organizational skills the military instilled in him. In fact, in 2016, Lenny Wilkens was also inducted into the inaugural class of the U.S. Army’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Hall of Fame.

Imago December 5, 2018 – Seattle, Washington, USA – Seattle Sonic legend Lenny Wilkens shows his support at the ground-breaking event for the new Seattle Center arena in Seattle, WA. Seattle was granted the 32nd team in the NHL Eishockey Herren USA and will begin league play during the 2020-2021 season. NHL-Seattle arena ground-breaking – ZUMAh145 20181205_zap_h145_043 Copyright: xJeffxHalsteadx

Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver highlighted Wilkens’ rare distinction of being named among the league’s 75 greatest players and 15 greatest coaches, in addition to his Olympic gold medals and NBA championship. Those principles became hallmarks of his coaching career and helped earn him the respect of generations of players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lenny Wilkens received the honor from all around the league

From his days as a player-coach with the Cavaliers to his decades-long impact on the game, Wilkens embodied class, intellect, and leadership. LeBron James tweeted to pay his respects, sharing a heartfelt throwback from 2022. It was a moment of the two smiling together on the court. Alongside the photo, LeBron wrote, “RIP LEGEND!!!!! 🕊️🕊️🕊️🤎 You’ll be missed! Always was an honor to see you throughout the years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Lenny Wilkens’ contributions earned him a rare honor: induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame three times: as a player in 1989, as a coach in 1998, and as part of the Olympic team in 2010. Only five men in history, including Wilkens, have been inducted as both player and coach, placing him in the company of legends like John Wooden and Bill Russell.

Kings head coach Doug Christie often recalls how growing up in Seattle meant growing up with the Sonics, a team that inspired a city and left a lasting mark on its people.“Just want to send out a lot of love to Lenny Wilkens and his family. A kid from Seattle ’79 Championship, you know Lenny probably doesn’t even know that without him. I’m not here. So lot of blessings,” he said, his voice heavy with gratitude.

Lenny Wilkens’ No. 19 was retired by the Sonics, and Seattle continues to honor him, remembering a man who made the game bigger, brighter, and better. Before his passing, Seattle honored him with a statue outside the Climate Pledge Arena in May 2025, making him the first person to receive such a tribute in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT