Commanders Owner Magic Johnson’s Perfect Start to NFL Season Ends on a Touching Note

The Washington Commanders opened the 2025 NFL season with all the buzz, all the eyes, and all the pressure. For a franchise still writing its post-Daniel Snyder identity, the new era began in front of a raucous home crowd, a rookie QB, and one of the most legendary sports figures of all time courtside—Magic Johnson.

Washington’s 21-6 win over the New York Giants wasn’t just a box score triumph. It was a declaration. A team under new leadership, on the field and in the front office, delivering on expectation, physicality, and heart. And no one captured the moment better than Johnson himself. “Cookie and I are thrilled our Commanders started the season with a 21-6 win over the NY Giants!” Johnson posted on Instagram after the game. “I was happy with the effort on both sides of the ball and Commander Nation showed up loud, energetic and cheered the team to victory! Congratulations to Santana Moss for getting inducted into the Ring of Fame!”

That post, coupled with courtside photos and a roll call of guests who joined Magic and Cookie, Mike and Natasha Triplett, Reggie and Kim White, Cal Ripken Jr. and wife Laura, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, NY Knicks guard Josh Hart, and more, cemented what the win meant beyond the field. This wasn’t just a win. It was a moment.

