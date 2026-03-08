WATCH: Ex-Warriors Center-Turned-DJ Goes Viral With Ibiza Party Video

Many remember former NBA center Rony Seikaly as a serviceable big man in the 90s. The Greek giant was a gritty, reliable big man and built an 11-year career over solid play. However, over the years, he has also cultivated an entirely different reputation; instead of the hardwood, Seikaly has become known as a leading electronic musician.

This side of his career resurfaced recently after a clip circulated widely online showing Seikaly at a lively afterparty in Ibiza, DJing at the turntable. The center was reportedly playing his new music, including a house track, as the packed crowd seemed to be enjoying themselves.

Many online seemed to be fascinated by the seven-footer locked in on his set, waving at and vibing with the crowd. However, as fans who have closely followed his post-retirement career might know, this is just the latest in a series of appearances at various music-related venues.

Since retiring, the former Miami Heat big man has performed at various clubs and events world-wide, including various clubs around Ibiza like DC10, as well as Burning Man and Stereo Montreal. On top of this, he has more than 50 tracks on Beatport’s Top 100 tracks, and has collaborated with many in the electronic scene like Luciano and Joseph Capriati.

Seikaly’s relationship is Ibiza’s music scene has some history, and he has regularly performed in and around there. The Syracuse product regularly performs there during the residency season in the summer, including one with Circoloco at DC10. He even had a nine-day residency there last year.

He’s even described himself as a “student of the game,” referring to DJing, and that he’s “been in the trenches way before a lot of these kids were born.” In case you weren’t aware, here’s a quick look back at Seikaly’s journey.

Rony Seikaly Went From Miami Heat’s First Pick to a Respected Name in House Music

Rony Seikaly made a name for himself by playing basketball, being selected 9th overall in the 1988 draft as the first ever draft pick in the history of the Miami Heat. He went on to enjoy a solid career as a solid big man, even winning the Most Improved Player award in 1990 before playing for the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and New Jersey Nets.

Imago Florida News – January 09, 1997 In the Orlando Arena Thursday Jan. 9, 1996, Orlando Magic center Rony Seikaly works near the basket against Atlanta Hawks center Dikembe Mutombo Copyright: xStxPetersburgxTimesx

However, he had fostered a love for DJing from long before, and even described it as his first love. Once he retired from basketball, he decided to make music full-time, and spoke to how difficult it was to separate himself from his NBA career.

“They automatically say, ‘what does this guy know about of house music? He’s a basketball player,'” Seikaly said in an interview with Dancing Astronaut. “That’s basically the uphill battle that I’ve dealt with my whole career. I’ve always said to myself, ‘I wish they would just judge me for the music, and not for who I was.'”

Seikaly has admitted that he doesn’t care about being the best DJ, and that he’s doing his own thing. It’s rare to see a former NBA player so deeply embrace another identity after their career, but the 60-year-old Siekaly is making waves in that regard, alongside Shaquille O’Neal.