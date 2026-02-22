WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Slides All Over Inside the NBA Studio In Double Luge

August 11, 2023, San Francisco, California, United States: DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O Neal or Shaq, DJs the Twin Peaks stage during Day 1 of Outside Lands Music Festival on Friday August 11th, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Shot by San Francisco United States – ZUMAs181 20230811_zea_s181_026 Copyright: xAnniexLesserx

August 11, 2023, San Francisco, California, United States: DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O Neal or Shaq, DJs the Twin Peaks stage during Day 1 of Outside Lands Music Festival on Friday August 11th, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Shot by San Francisco United States – ZUMAs181 20230811_zea_s181_026 Copyright: xAnniexLesserx

The Winter Olympics have been huge this year, with eyes across the US and the rest of the world glued to Milan, even as the NBA season continues. Given that, it only makes sense that Inside the NBA took what was relevant and put their own twist on it, this time giving Shaquille O’Neal an experience to remember.

In a clip widely circulated online, O’Neal was given a partner from the studio staff, a board, and a small ramp in front of the screen to perform the doubles luge. After much laughing as he attempted to push the slide off the stage, O’Neal slid all over the studio floor with his legs extended and arms tucked, trying his best to simulate the high-speed ice event.

Obviously, things didn’t go well. O’Neal, laughing extremely hard, wobbled, drifted, and almost spun out, and the entire crew lost it, with the former Los Angeles Lakers center being helped off the floor by staff.

While this might have looked like just another thematic sketch on Inside, this wasn’t entirely random. Just a few days ago, O’Neal, who was attending the Winter Olympics as an ambassador for Team USA’s Athlete Recovery Program in partnership with Lily, publicly said that he’d love to compete in the luge during an interview with Today.

“Oh, curling, all day… and the Luge,” he said back then.

That’s how you end up with a 7’1″ Hall of Famer sliding across a television studio floor. Unfortunately for him, the luge is probably the least forgiving sport for someone of his stature.

The event features athletes racing while lying flat on their backs while steering with subtle shifts in shoulder positioning and leg pressure while flying down an ice track with speeds reaching upwards of 90 miles per hour.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Luge Experiment From Milan to the Studio Floor

Shaquille O’Neal has been immersed heavily in the Olympic energy, especially with his ambassadorial duties for Team USA. He’s been soaking in the Milano Cortina 2026 atmosphere, where he was spotted sightseeing, joking with fans, and enjoying the winter sports culture. However, he didn’t waste any chance to throw some humorous shade at longtime frenemy Charles Barkley.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; TNT broadcaster Shaquille O’Neal (left) and Charles Barkley talk during the 2013 NBA All-Star slam dunk contest at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

When asked about who between the two of them would win in a luge race, O’Neal didn’t take himself, saying, “I would have to give it to Barkley … because of his aero belly dynamics.”

He has also said that the people in Milan have been extremely hospitable, joking that people have either no idea who he is or recognizing him as “the world’s greatest curler.”

Now that O’Neal has officially tested his luge form on national television, perhaps a round 2 in the studio involving Chuck isn’t much further away. It probably won’t involve ice at all, but everything’s fair game within the Atlanta studio.