“We Both Missed Each Other”: Charles Barkley Reveals How Michael Jordan Reunion Happened After Years of Silence

In 2020, the man who had once called him a brother for over 20 years had a four-word answer when asked if there was any path back: “He’s got my number.” Six years later, that phone finally rang, and it wasn’t either of them who dialed.

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Appearing on the Waddle and Silvy show, Charles Barkley revealed the unlikely backstory behind his reunion with Michael Jordan: a mutual friend named Vince Coleman, the former MLB All-Star, who had simply run out of patience with both of them. “I was just chilling at the house last week, and one of my good friends is Vince Coleman,” Barkley said. “He’s like, yo, I’m down here at the Grove. I’m sick of you and MJ’s BS. He’s right here. Y’all need to talk.” Coleman was at Jordan’s private course, The Grove XXIII in Florida, when he forced the moment that ended nearly 14 years of silence. “We talked for a couple of minutes. He’s like, man, let’s get together and play golf,” Barkley added. Jordan even kept the tone light, telling him, “You’re a rich guy. Come play golf with the richer guy,” with Barkley now planning to fly down once the season ends.

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The breaking point came in 2012 when Barkley, working as an analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA, criticized Jordan’s performance as majority owner of the then-Charlotte Bobcats, saying Jordan had surrounded himself with yes-men instead of honest advisors. Jordan called that same night and, according to Barkley, “went ballistic.” Jordan’s fury centered on one thing: “You’re supposed to be my best friend, and you’re going to do that bullsh**.” Barkley stood his ground, telling MJ he had to treat him the same way he treated everyone else. The call ended their friendship. What followed was complete silence between two men who had been inseparable for nearly three decades, rookies together in the 1984 Draft, Dream Team teammates in 1992, opponents in the 1993 NBA Finals, and longtime golf partners, reduced to strangers.

On the Waddle and Silvy show, Charles Barkley was candid about what the silence had really cost both of them. “I think we both missed each other,” he said. “We’ve had this conversation with other friends, and we were both too stubborn to pick up the phone, to be honest with you.” He pushed back on any framing of genuine hatred, reaching for a reference both men had already used publicly: “It’s not like Prince Harry and Prince William, who hate each other. Man, I got a lot of love for you, and you got a lot of love for me. This thing has been silly and stupid, but both of y’all too damn stubborn to pick up the phone.” When the host noted that neither of them is getting any younger, Chuck didn’t flinch: “Unfortunately, we’re not. We’re closer to death than we are alive.”

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Barkley’s account on Waddle and Silvy adds fresh texture to a story fans had previously heard only in pieces. He made clear there was never genuine animosity beneath the surface, only two alpha personalities who were too proud to be the one who reached out first. “I ain’t trying to prove no point. I ain’t got no animosity,” he said. That pride, Barkley suggested, became a bigger obstacle than the original disagreement itself. As far back as 2020, he had acknowledged the pain the rift caused him. “The guy was like a brother to me for, shoot, 20-something years,” he said at the time. “And I do… I feel sadness. But to me, he’s still the greatest basketball player ever.” The door had been open for years. It just took Vince Coleman to push both of them through it.

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USA Today via Reuters Nov 22, 1993; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBA superstars Michael Jordan (left) and Charles Barkley during the filming of a Nike shoe commercial at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

Whether the golf trip translates back into something resembling what they had is a separate question, and the former Suns star addressed it directly. “Oh, I think we’ll be fine,” he said. “I think we’ll be able to go right back to being the guys we were.” The confidence is telling. These are not two men who grew apart gradually; a single phone call separated them, and their own stubbornness kept them there.

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Michael Jordan, who sold his controlling stake in the Hornets in 2023 and now focuses on his NASCAR team 23XI Racing alongside Denny Hamlin, has remained notably private in recent years. That makes Barkley getting back on the course with him at The Grove XXIII a genuinely rare moment. What Coleman did in a matter of seconds, putting the phone in Jordan’s hand and forcing both men to drop their pride, may go down as the most consequential assist of his post-baseball career.