“We Don’t Give a F*ck About You”: NBA Champion Backtracks on Michael Porter Jr. Defense After Fresh Allegations

Plot twist, that name is Jeff Teague. He may have just made a bold about-turn after previously being seen in Michael Porter Jr.’s corner recently. That wouldn’t have happened if Teague didn’t feel like MPJ was throwing more players, including him, under the bus. When the likes of Kendrick Perkins were telling the Nets veteran to keep out of the Malik Beasley drama, Teague advocated for giving him the benefit of the doubt. That whooshed out the window within the week.

On last week’s Club 520 Podcast, the Hawks star reacted differently to MPJ’s viral statement that contrasted his co-hosts, DJ Wells and B Hen. Teague said back then, “He was speaking from firsthand experience. He was telling his brother’s story.” FYI, Porter’s brother Jontay Porter has a lifetime NBA ban for sports betting.

MPJ responded to their discussion and fans bombarded B-Hen with the clip. “That podcast with Jeff Teague and them, they had a lot to say about some of the clips that went viral,” Porter said. “It does rub me the wrong way when people completely like take things… misconstrue… and they know what they’re doing. Y’all got enough money bro. Y’all don’t need to go get views by clipping of something that I say and just put it out of context.”

There was more said about Teague and his co-hosts but that was enough. Wells and B Hen were amused and offended by his reaction while Teague mostly remained silent. Wells basically told Porter, “Welcome to content. You said some wild s—”

They maintained that nothing was ‘clipped’ out of context and that they simply reacted to his story about his brother. When Teague finally spoke, he was disappointed with Porter’s accusation. “I reason I don’t f— with that ’cause I think I kind of probably showed him love on that. I was like when we was talking about him, I was like, I get what he trying to say.”

Which is true. Teague did defend Porter on those statements. But now that Porter said what he said, Teague declared, “But now I ain’t defending him no more.”

He went a step further in his bald-faced u-turn. “No disrespect, Michael Porter. We do not give a f— about you. I honestly… you cool, bro. I don’t even watch you play, bro. I ain’t gonna keep the beat. You know what I’m saying? Like, but we… you said the shit, bro. Shit was funny. Yeah. And I’m like, we we sitting there listening on our show like, ‘Is he really saying this?’ We ain’t clipping that shit up, nothing.”

Fans are divided if the show clipped the statement and if the co-hosts were reaching with their claims. But Teague really did defend Porter.

Michael Porter Jr. took Jeff Teague out of context

When Malik Beasley was the subject of a gambling investigation, Michael Porter Jr. made some ill-timed remarks on the One Night with Steiny podcast. “Obviously, my brother went through his situation,” Porter said,” Malik Beasley’s going through a situation right now. Terry Rozier was in some hot water. But the whole sports gambling entity, it’s bad and it’s only gonna get worse.”

Beasley and Rozier were cleared recently. However, most in the NBA circles were not happy with Porter’s comments as they felt he was sort of implicating Beasley and Rozier by namedropping them in the same context as Jontay Porter. Kendrick Perkins even advised Porter to stay out of these conversations. B Hen was at least not happy with how he phrased it.

But Teague actually felt that Porter was being taken out of context when he just spoke about his brother. He further said, “I’m taking that route because people clipped me the other day. So, I’m I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt. Yeah. I respect that.”

Now all that goodwill is over. MPJ just lost a supporter in Teague.