Race has rarely been far from conversations about sports, particularly when athletes are judged by something beyond their performances. But when discussions about a team’s potential begin revolving around the skin color of its best players, the debate can quickly move away from basketball itself.

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That is what happened after ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith questioned whether the Los Angeles Lakers could win an NBA championship with three white players leading the roster: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler. His remarks drew criticism from former NBA players and media personalities, including ESPN colleague Jay Williams. Now, Lakers champion Metta World Peace has weighed in, arguing that there should be nothing wrong with seeing an all-white group of players succeed.

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“I love seeing white basketball players on the same team. I feel no less insecure about a majority white @Lakers,” World Peace wrote on X. “People are so unaware that they are ignitors of racism.”

The former Lakers forward also questioned why the team’s racial makeup should be treated as a problem, drawing a comparison to the existence of all-Black teams and calling for players of every background to be allowed to thrive without racial labels.

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World Peace’s comments came amid a growing debate over Smith’s repeated criticism of the Lakers’ predominantly white core.

Smith initially questioned the team’s roster construction during the offseason, describing its three leading players as “three white dudes” and arguing that a team built around Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler would struggle to win a championship. He revisited the subject in November, challenging Black NBA stars to prevent the Lakers from winning the title.

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“I’m looking at the brothers, and I’m saying, LA doing special things,” Smith said on First Take. “These white brothers can play, they can play. This is the NBA! Y’all gonna let them win a championship?”

Smith even doubled down, insisting that he was challenging the current generation of players rather than revisiting historical racial discrimination.

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World Peace took a different approach. Rather than arguing over whether the Lakers’ roster could win a championship, he questioned why its racial composition had become such a prominent talking point in the first place.

“I don’t mind seeing an all-white team. Especially if it’s like dope-ass ballers and no racism involved,” he said in a separate discussion. “Like, I mean, we have all-Black teams, right? … Why would we not wanna see an all-white team? Like, what’s wrong with that?”

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The former NBA champion also emphasized that people can unintentionally contribute to racial division by treating a team’s racial makeup as something that should determine its success.

World Peace’s reference to all-Black teams also carries historical significance. The NBA has witnessed landmark moments involving teams composed entirely of Black players, particularly during the decades following the league’s integration.

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On December 26, 1964, the Boston Celtics became the first NBA team to start an all-Black lineup. Coach Red Auerbach inserted Willie Naulls into the starting five alongside Bill Russell, Sam Jones, K.C. Jones, and Satch Sanders after Tommy Heinsohn suffered an injury.

Fifteen years later, the New York Knicks made another breakthrough. In October 1979, the franchise became the first NBA team to field an entirely Black roster after releasing its two remaining white players, Glen Gondrezick and John Rudd.

The decision attracted attention in a racially divided New York, although the organization maintained that its priority was simply assembling the best available basketball team.

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These milestones demonstrate that teams with predominantly or entirely Black personnel have long been part of basketball’s history.

Metta World Peace has long spoken about race and acceptance

World Peace’s involvement in the discussion is particularly relevant given his history with the Lakers and his willingness to speak about racial issues.

Beyond basketball, World Peace has repeatedly discussed race, prejudice, and the importance of understanding different backgrounds. In a 2015 interview with Fox News, he spoke about racial division in the United States and his experiences with racism around the world.

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His latest comments follow that same outlook. World Peace is not arguing that one racial group should dominate basketball or that another should be excluded. Instead, he believes players should be allowed to compete and succeed without their skin color becoming the defining feature of their accomplishments.

As the Lakers continue to attract attention for their unusual roster composition, the debate surrounding Smith’s remarks has become bigger than a championship prediction. World Peace’s message is that basketball should bring people together, not give them another reason to divide themselves along racial lines.