“We Know Too Much”: Ex-76ers Guard Predicts LeBron James Will Surpass Michael Jordan in GOAT Debate in 15 Years

When LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the 73-win Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, he later said that the championship made him feel like “the greatest player of all time.” While many still place Michael Jordan atop the GOAT conversation, former Philadelphia 76ers guard Jim Jackson believes that may no longer be the case 15 years from now.

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Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, Jackson predicted that future generations will likely side with LeBron simply because they grew up watching him rather than Michael Jordan.

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“I think so, because the generation that grew up watching LeBron didn’t really see Michael play,” Jackson said when asked whether James would eventually overtake Jordan in the GOAT debate.

Jackson argued that every generation tends to hype the stars it saw firsthand. While Jordan’s iconic games remain available online, he believes younger fans are more likely to connect with LeBron’s career than revisit the Bulls legend’s prime. The former NBA guard also explained why MJ’s legacy carries a level of “mystique” that modern superstars can’t replicate.

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“Yeah, but that doesn’t mean that people are going to watch him. They didn’t grow up with him. You see, we were fortunate, Dan. It was different with Mike during his era. It was something special about not having social media, because when the Bulls came to town with Mike, it meant something. … We don’t have that. We know too much, which is a good and bad thing about players today. And I think you’ll never be able to replace that.”

Jordan’s supporters often point to his flawless 6-0 NBA Finals record, six Finals MVPs, five regular-season MVP awards, 10 scoring titles and his reputation as one of the greatest two-way players in league history. His unmatched peak, combined with iconic playoff moments like “The Shot,” the Flu Game and his championship-winning jumper in 1998, has kept him at the top of many all-time lists.

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LeBron James, meanwhile, has built his case differently. He owns four championships with three different franchises, four MVP awards and has become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer while ranking among the league’s all-time assist leaders. His supporters argue that no player has combined elite production, versatility and longevity the way James has over more than two decades.

Dan Patrick acknowledged that James’ résumé is remarkable but maintained that Jordan remains the better player. Jackson didn’t necessarily disagree with Jordan’s historic impact, instead emphasizing that the debate itself will evolve as younger generations shape basketball history.

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Whether that prediction comes true remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the Jordan-LeBron debate is unlikely to end anytime soon. As new generations continue to define greatness through their own experiences, the answer may depend less on what happened on the court and more on who was there to witness it.