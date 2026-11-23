The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers were once the two teams standing above everyone else in the NBA. For four consecutive seasons, they dominated their respective conferences and met on basketball’s biggest stage, giving fans a rivalry that became one of the defining chapters of the modern era.

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The battles were intense, with LeBron James leading Cleveland against Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and the Warriors’ core. Every meeting carried enormous stakes, and the players involved understood just how much was on the line. Looking back, however, one Cavaliers champion has offered a glimpse into what it was really like to compete against Golden State. Tristan Thompson admitted that despite his love for Curry and Thompson, it turned to ferocity when he faced them on the court.

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“Huge fans of, you know, Steph and Klay, but at that moment we wanted to rip their heads off,” Thompson admitted, reflecting on those memorable Finals matchups in an interview.

The former Cavaliers big man acknowledged that the rivalry was something special, even if the competitive nature of those championship battles made it difficult to appreciate at the time.

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“Yeah, I mean, you know, when you’re in the matrix and in the war, you hate those guys,” Thompson said. “But then, you know, you look back at it and say, like, that was a moment in time in sports history that everyone got excited for.”

Thompson was part of Cleveland’s championship core during its four-year stretch of Finals appearances. His physicality, rebounding, and ability to create extra possessions made him an important contributor, particularly against a Warriors team that could overwhelm opponents with its shooting and offensive movement.

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The two teams first met in the 2015 Finals, when Golden State defeated Cleveland in six games. The Cavaliers were dealing with significant injuries to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, leaving James and the remaining roster with an enormous challenge.

Cleveland returned the following year and delivered one of the greatest comebacks in NBA history. After falling behind 3-1, the Cavaliers won three consecutive games to capture the franchise’s first championship. Thompson played a major role in that series, averaging 10.3 points and 10.1 rebounds while providing the physical presence Cleveland needed against Golden State’s frontcourt.

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The Warriors eventually gained the upper hand again after Kevin Durant joined the team. Golden State defeated Cleveland in five games in 2017 before completing a sweep in the 2018 Finals.

For Thompson, however, the significance of those matchups went beyond the championships themselves. He pointed out how remarkable it was for the same two teams to remain good enough to reach the Finals four seasons in a row, comparing the rivalry to the famous Barcelona-Real Madrid clashes in European football and emphasizing how rare it is for two teams to repeatedly meet at the highest level of competition.

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“Like, how often do you get that at any sport? Thompson wondered. “The four teams always match up. And the fact that it was like almost like the exact same team every year, four times in a row, that shows you like, wow, these guys actually.”

Looking back, Thompson appears to have a much greater appreciation for what both teams accomplished. The Warriors and Cavaliers did more than dominate their respective conferences. They created a four-year championship rivalry that had never been seen before in major North American professional sports.

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Cleveland ultimately finished that stretch with one championship, while Golden State claimed three. But for the players who lived through those battles, the memories were about more than the final results. They were part of a rare period in basketball history when the same two teams repeatedly stood between each other and a title.