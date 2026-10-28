“We’re Not Telling You to Be Jrue Holiday”: Reggie Miller Calls Out Luka Doncic’s Defense During NBC Broadcast

Luka Doncic remains a usual suspect, as Reggie Miller called out his defense on live TV. The Slovenian superstar has given the Lakers plenty of reasons to believe they can compete at the highest level. But his defensive effort remains a recurring concern. Even when his scoring takes over a game, opponents can still target him on the other end, forcing his teammates to compensate. Now, another national broadcast has put that weakness under the spotlight.

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Miller did have a reasonable expectation from the guard. He made it clear that Doncic does not need to be an elite defender to meet the team’s expectations.

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During the Lakers’ matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on NBC, Miller focused on Luka Doncic as he defended Damian Lillard on the perimeter. It was around the final two minutes before halftime.

Miller wanted to see the Slovenian star put more effort into the possession, rather than allow his teammates to clean up the resulting breakdowns.

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“Look at his defense here… Just show me the effort. I’ll take it. You know, I’m not telling you to be Jrue Holiday on the defensive end, but show me that you care a little bit for the guys behind you, and they’ll respond,” Miller said.

The comparison was obvious with Holiday present on the court, donning the Blazers uniform.

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Jrue Holiday has earned six All-Defensive Team selections, establishing himself as one of the league’s most reliable perimeter stoppers. Miller was not asking Doncic to match that standard. Instead, his criticism centered on the effort expected from a franchise player, particularly when the opposing guard can create an advantage off the dribble.

The exchange came as Lillard challenged Doncic on the perimeter late in the second quarter.

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In the following sequence, Dame drew a foul on the perimeter, leaving Doncic on the floor holding his mouth. That play offered the Blazers guard three free throws. The sequence showed another example of the defensive matchup becoming a problem for the Lakers, with Miller openly questioning what he was seeing.

This was not the first time Miller had used a national broadcast to question Doncic’s defensive habits.

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In December 2025, during the Lakers’ game against the Detroit Pistons, Miller criticized the guard after a play involving Jalen Duren and Lakers teammate Jake LaRavia.

“It’s OK, Luka, to move your feet a little bit over and help out. What does he do? He just throws up his hands. This would be frustrating for me,” Miller said.

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The numbers offer a reason opposing teams continue to test him.

An ESPN tracking report in January 2026 found that opponents blew by Luka Doncic on 41% of their drives in the previous season. At that time, it was the fourth-worst rate among eligible players.

He also ranked 109th in the league in effective field-goal percentage allowed on shot contests.

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Those figures do not tell the entire story of his defense. But they illustrate why perimeter containment has become a talking point. However, Luka Doncic remains capable of anticipating passes and creating turnovers with his size and court awareness.

Last season, he ranked 14th overall in total steals (105) and also registered his career high, recording 1.6 steals per game.

That distinction matters for a Lakers team trying to build a more reliable defense under head coach JJ Redick. The scheme can provide help, switch assignments, and limit the number of possessions in which Doncic is left isolated.

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However, it cannot eliminate every difficult matchup. And teammates still need him to rotate or contest when the first line of defense breaks down.

Miller’s latest comments therefore return to a simple demand: effort must accompany Doncic’s offensive production.

The Lakers can build their attack around his scoring and playmaking. But opponents will keep searching for ways to involve him defensively. If he responds more consistently on that end, it could ease the burden on the players covering for him.

If not, the same criticism is likely to follow him into future broadcasts.