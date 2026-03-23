“What Are We Doing Here?”: Celtics Locker Room Affected Mentally by Jayson Tatum’s Return, Claims Tracy McGrady

Everyone was living in the 41-22 glory, until the ugly truth revealed itself. But that reality came in the form of Jayson Tatum for the Boston Celtics. After their blowout 92-102 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA legend Tracy McGrady noticed a shift. The former star couldn’t help but point out the Cs struggles after JT’s return.

Looks like the Celtics are trying to adjust and build chemistry with the rest of the players after adding JT into the lineup. Staying away for 298 days has truly shifted the rhythm. “I don’t want to say it seems out of whack, but their shooting has gone down since he’s been here,” T-Mac told on NBA on NBC after Sunday’s game. “It’s really like, ‘Guys, what are we doing here? Are we running the same stuff that we ran before? Are we still on the same page? Or are we divided because we’re not playing our same game?'”

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He added, ” I’m sure that there’s a lot mentally that these guys are going through because of the insertion of JT, and them not playing the same type of basketball that they played individually — not shooting the ball very well. They struggled against Memphis the other night, and they struggled tonight against a team that didn’t have its best player. I’m sure there are some questions these guys have to answer.”

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The Boston Celtics looked smoother before Jayson Tatum stepped back in. They held a 42-20 record, pairing it with a 119.9 offensive rating. They averaged 114.5 points and 24.4 assists, while outscoring opponents by 7.3. However, post-March 6, the rhythm shifted. The record stands at 5-3, yet the offensive rating dipped to 115.1, a 4.0% drop. Scoring slid to 111.9 points, down 2.3%, and assists slightly fell to 24.3.

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Meanwhile, the edge softened. The scoring margin shrank from 7.3 to 6.1, reflecting a 16.4% dip in dominance. Although ball movement stayed nearly intact, the efficiency told a different story. Therefore, the offense feels a step slower, a touch uncertain. With Tatum back, the numbers suggest adjustment rather than explosion.

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Following Tracy McGrady’s comments, the Cs’ performance shift has come under the spotlight. Precisely Sunday’s loss against the Timberwolves.

Jayson Tatum & Co. fall short before the Wolves

The Boston Celtics hit a brutal shooting wall, and it showed everywhere. They went 34-of-95 from the field for 35.8%, while the Minnesota Timberwolves were sharper at 39-of-91, 42.9%. Then came the dagger. Boston managed 9-of-33 from deep, just 27.3%, whereas Minnesota drilled 12-of-33 at 36.4%. Even at the line, Boston’s 15-of-18, 83.3%, could not tilt the math against Minnesota’s efficient 12-of-15, 80.0%.

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Meanwhile, possession battles told their own story. Boston grabbed 53 rebounds, 13 offensive and 40 defensive, yet Minnesota edged with 56 total and 44 defensive boards. However, Minnesota’s 24 assists over Boston’s 17 kept the offense fluid. Add 7 blocks, 7 steals, and 1.02 points-per-possession, and the control feels clear. Boston had 0.91, 18 points-off-turnovers, and 50 paint points. Still, Minnesota countered with 22 fast-break points and 46 in-the-paint.

Imago Jaylen Brown (7) and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics during the first half of the Eastern Conference semifinals in Boston. (Matt Stone/Boston Herald)

On the other hand, Jayson Tatum, who is averaging 19.1 points on 38/29/85 shooting splits, admitted after Sunday’s loss that the shooting slump since his return has been frustrating. “It’s tough in the moment, right? You try not to think about it. You just want to be Jayson Tatum and feel like yourself again,” he said.

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“I’m not Superman, so it’s obviously gonna take some time. I think the next day, I can give myself a little more grace over certain things, but in the moment, it’s frustrating,” JT concluded. Now, in the game, Jaylen Brown posted 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Meanwhile, Tatum had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists. Other notable contributions came from Derrick White (15/6/1) and Payton Pritchard (10/1/3).

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Well, it’s hard to tell if Jayson Tatum’s comeback has caused a mental change in the Celtics’ locker room. However, it’s safe to say that the team is trying to adjust to the addition of the superstar after 298 days.