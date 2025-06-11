What Did Iman Shumpert Get in the Divorce?

Love is the most unpredictable bet at this time. Today’s dream couple is tomorrow’s toxic partner. We have covered this a lot, and the NBA is no different too these stories. But recently, the rumor mill has been buzzing for a while now! And yes, it is about the then-power couple of the NBA: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor. The two looked suave, staring together in Kanye West’s Fade, and soon took the world by storm. But the good didn’t last long. Back in 2023, Shumpert and his ex-wife, Taylor, made headlines after filing for divorce. And now, the latest chatter is about how much Taylor and Shumpert received in their divorce settlement.

In the divorce settlement, Iman Shumpert retained a Miami condo he had previously gifted to Teyana Taylor, along with two additional properties out of the couple’s seven shared homes. He did not receive any financial compensation or extra assets beyond the real estate. But do you know what Teyana received? But beyond the court ruling, there’s a long list of allegations and counter-allegations, turning the once sweet relationship even sour. But before that, let’s roll back.

After a five-year hiatus, the Gonna Love Me singer is set for a powerful comeback, igniting excitement among fans with the release of her newest single and the promise of a full album on the horizon. Her return isn’t ordinary—she’s also taking on a string of major projects this year, signaling that the multi-talented star is stepping into a new chapter, both creatively and personally. Yet, while her professional resurgence is in full swing, her personal life has quietly stirred headlines of its own.

Despite her efforts to keep the process private, the intimate details of her divorce eventually came to light, capturing public attention. For those unfamiliar, she was married for eight years and shares two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert, with her former husband. Their divorce was finalized in June-July 2024, but it wasn’t until March 2025 that the settlement truly made waves. According to The Express Tribune, she walked away with four luxury homes valued at $10 million, a Mercedes Sprinter, a tour bus, a Maybach, and more, marking not just the end of a relationship but the beginning of a new era defined on her own terms. But here’s a catch.

Days later, Taylor accused her husband of allegedly revealing these details. The singer further added that she never “entered” any divorce settlement. The former NBA player denied all the allegations. Taylor also addressed the divorce settlement details. “Let’s get this gold-digger s— out the way. Every single car that I walked away with, I literally paid for out of my pocket. I bought my tour bus with my hard-earned money. I bought my Maybach after Iman crashed my Rolls-Royce and never replaced it. Let’s be very clear, I left with what I came with,” she said as per Essence.

via Imago Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former NBA player Iman Shumpert and podcast host Ahrii Shumpert arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Things changed after the two accused each other of several issues, such as the one currently making the rounds. Just a few weeks ago, Shumpert filed a motion against his ex-wife.

What are Iman Shumpert’s alleged claims against Teyana Taylor?

The drama is quite clearly not over. Earlier on May 5, the retired NBA player filed a motion for contempt, accusing Taylor of violating the terms of their divorce agreement, as per In Touch. Soon, the news made headlines. He claimed that despite their contract as under which the two aren’t supposed to discuss the case, Taylor violated it.

He accused her of “willfully and contemptuously exposed and broadcast specific provisions of the final judgment decree of divorce and related provisions, recklessly disregarding the financial circumstances, privacy, safety, and security of the parties and their minor children.”

The former New York Knicks player further went on to add that her actions have harmed his reputation and caused financial loss. He also alleged that Taylor has made negative remarks about him in front of their two daughters.

Shockingly, the former NBA player demanded the same punishment that Taylor demanded for him earlier. He requested that the actress and singer be jailed for 20 days. After some time, the mother of two responded by denying the accusations. It remains unclear how much each received in the settlement, although Taylor has clarified her stance on the matter. The legal proceedings are ongoing!